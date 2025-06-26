UFC Superstar Reveals What Surprised Him About ‘Legend’ Jake Paul Ahead of Chavez Jr. Clash

Jake Paul‘s ascent in boxing has been quite a spectacle. You might call it unconventional, strategically selective, or meticulously orchestrated, but it’s undeniably captivating. From a YouTuber with no combat experience, he now stands on the cusp of earning an official ranking in just 5 years. And while you might still deny his impact, UFC number 1 lightweight Arman Tsarukyan is ready to give Jake Paul his props.

With the Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. showdown just days away, DAZN Boxing released an exclusive from the duo’s camp with sit-down interviews from special guests, hyping up their pick. On Jake Paul’s side, it was Tsarukyan, who was completely mesmerized by the 28-year-old. “Jake is a, he’s a legend. Because like to start so late box and like to show good boxing is not easy,” he said.

Ahalkalakets marveled at how quickly The Problem Child adapted to such a brutal sport. He mentioned how athletes who start late usually could never make it to the top. However, Paul is different. “Especially like to go and fight with killers, you know they’ve been doing all their life,” he added.

Jake Paul’s drive to prove everyone wrong also impressed the number 1 lightweight contender. However, what surprised him the most was how agile and mobile the 28-year-old is despite his size. “I am surprised how big he is. He’s so big and uh he hits so hard,” he said, claiming that ‘El Gallo’ is moving like a legitimate boxer. He believes that Paul is ready for the weekend and will walk out as the winner.

via Imago May 14, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: JAKE PAUL and JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR. speak during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz ahead of their fight at The Avalon in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAw213 20250514_zep_w213_007 Copyright: xClutchxPocketsxWamblix

Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan is not the only icon favoring Paul in the June 28th clash. Recently, a six-division boxing world champion, another icon in combat sports, shared a surprising prediction that caught everyone off guard.

Jake Paul: The unlikely favorite

Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya is someone who will look at the Paul vs Chavez Jr. fight very closely. After all, two of his fighters, Gilberto Ramirez and Floyd Schofield, are set to appear on the undercard, and the event is also co-promoted by GB Promotions. So, a few days ago, the 52-year-old decided to spice things up.

In true golden boy unhinged fashion, De La Hoya shared his prediction for the whole card. “It’s fight week, Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. I’m going to give you my picks, Goldenboy style, baby,” he said, dropping his robe as he made every prediction in nothing but his underwear.

Unsurprisingly, for the undercard, Raul Curiel, Floyd Schofield, and Zurdo Ramirez were his picks. However, things turned up when it came time to predict the main event. “After a back-and-forth battle, Jake Paul edges it with a split decision in the 12th,” De La Hoya predicted, declaring Jake Paul as the favorite.

Looking at the stats, it’s hard to see why anyone would bet on Jake Paul coming out on top against Chavez. That said, considering the mileage the Mexican fighter has put on and the way his recent bouts have played out, you could definitely argue in favor of the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Whether he can grab the chance is a whole other ball game. As it stands, experts say this fight could swing in any direction. Who do you think is gonna come out on top?