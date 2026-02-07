Undefeated Champ Who Floyd Mayweather Thinks Will Break His Records Shuns Comparisons Amid WBC Fallout

In 2017, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather retired with a perfect 50-0 record after defeating UFC superstar Conor McGregor in the 50th fight of his career. Now, however, the spotlight shines on a current champion whom, a decade ago, ‘Money’ called the “next Floyd Mayweather.”

Over the past decade, Floyd Mayweather climbed to the top of the world rankings and seized every financial opportunity, earning the nickname “Money” Mayweather because of his unmatched success in boxing and star power, a level few match even today. But years ago, Mayweather also spotted the hunger in an 18-year-old who had just won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. That prediction now looks spot on.

Floyd Mayweather once named a boxer as his successor in the ring

Recently, a video resurfaced from 2016 showing Floyd Mayweather speaking to reporters, full of confidence in 18-year-old Shakur Stevenson: “Someday he’s going to be a world champion at the professional level at the high ranks. I see the next Floyd Mayweather. If anybody can break my records, this young kid can do it. I truly believe in him,” Mayweather said.

In the clip, Stevenson stands beside him, clearly amazed, a wide smile lighting up his face as he listens to the boxing legend’s words. Clearly, ‘Pretty Boy’ anticipated what was coming.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics, the Newarker entered the competition with an undefeated record of 23-0. However, he had to settle for a silver medal after losing to Cuban star Robeisy Ramírez in the fight for gold. Despite this setback, Stevenson had already surpassed Floyd Mayweather’s own Olympic record. In 1996, Mayweather had only claimed a bronze medal.

Nevertheless, Shakur Stevenson made history, establishing himself as one of the most successful American male boxers at the Olympics and surpassing even notable stars like Andre Ward. Now 28 years old, he is steadily progressing toward Mayweather-level greatness, holding a perfect 25-0 professional record. He has won 11 of those fights by knockout and is gradually approaching elite status.

Recently, after his victory over Teofimo Lopez, Shakur Stevenson captured the Ring Magazine and WBO world super lightweight title, becoming the 25th fighter to reach the four-division world champion milestone. However, the WBC stripped him of the title for unpaid fees.

Still, for Stevenson, the belt is secondary, because his ultimate goal is not to become the next Floyd Mayweather, but to become the one and only Shakur.

Shakur Stevenson wants to carve his own legacy

Shakur Stevenson is reaching new heights in boxing after he defeated Teofimo Lopez, William Zepeda, and Joshua Padilla. With a belt now around his waist, fans and critics are already comparing him to five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather, who dominated the boxing world.

“I’m the first Shakur Stevenson, but Floyd Mayweather’s my guy. He called me right before the fight. He always texts me. He told me that he was proud of me before the fight happened. Floyd is my family; I got a lot of love for Floyd, but I’m the first Shakur Stevenson,” Stevenson stated.

What’s your take on Shakur Stevenson’s legacy? Will the New Jersey native rise to surpass Floyd Mayweather, or will he continue to stand out as his own unique fighter? Share your thoughts with us below.