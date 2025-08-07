Undefeated Super Welterweight Spills the Beans on Canelo Alvarez’s Chin Ahead of $200M Terrance Crawford Clash

Sparring with Canelo Alvarez is a rare privilege—one that few fighters are fortunate enough to experience. But this undefeated interim WBC super welterweight champion isn’t just any fighter. According to reports, 27-year-old Vergil Ortiz Jr. was considering a switch to train under Canelo’s longtime coach, Eddy Reynoso, a two-time trainer of the year award winner, in late 2021 as he prepared for his comeback the following year.

Ortiz spent roughly a month at Canelo’s gym in San Diego, training under Reynoso’s watchful eye. Although the partnership didn’t become permanent—Ortiz eventually returned to train with Robert Garcia—he likely shared rounds with Canelo during that stint. Now, with Alvarez’s blockbuster bout against Terence Crawford looming on September 13th in Las Vegas, Ortiz opened up about the experience during an interview with Ring Champs with Ak & Barak.

“I did,” Ortiz Jr. said, revealing he did share rounds with Canelo. When pressed further about how it went, he added, “That dude’s good. He’s good. He’s good… He hits hard, but he held back for sure.” However, one particular instance really stuck with Ortiz during the sparring session. “One thing I remember was I set him up for a shot and it worked…,” Ortiz Jr. recollected. He landed a crushing hook on Canelo, but what happened next left him feeling embarrassed.

“I’m talking about like I made him drop his hand, thinking I was going to do something else, and I hit him as hard as I could,” Ortiz Jr. said. Despite hitting Canelo with the hardest punch in his arsenal, Ortiz Jr. confessed it failed to do any damage. “His head went like this,” Ortiz Jr. said during the conversation, gesturing to explain that Canelo’s head barely moved. “And he was like ‘Eso!’ He was like, ‘That was good…’ I didn’t do anything. I was just like f–k.”

Interestingly, Canelo and Crawford are reportedly fighting for a combined purse of $200 million, with Canelo taking the lion’s share of $150 million, leaving Crawford with a hefty $50 million. However, Crawford has claimed, “I got $10 million for that fight [with Canelo],” in a prior chat with Ring Champs with Ak & Barak. He added that he is doing the fight purely for his legacy. “The legacy outweighs the money. Three-time undisputed, ooo-wee coming soon,” he said.

Regardless, Ortiz isn’t the only one who thinks Canelo is a great fighter. A year before the Canelo-Crawford fight was announced, a heavyweight legend sent Crawford a distressing warning about the fight.

Mike Tyson warned Terence Crawford about Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford is moving up two weight classes to try and become a three-weight undisputed champion, but Mike Tyson has concerns. A year before the fight was officially confirmed, Tyson sent a distressing message to Crawford. “Man, he can do what he wants, but I don’t think that’s a good idea,” Tyson told ES News.

“What would he have, I don’t know, I don’t think it’s a good idea… I just think he doesn’t have to do it,” Tyson added. Tyson’s warning echoes the concerns of several former fighters, all wary of the size and power difference. While many remain skeptical of Crawford’s move, others, like Teddy Atlas, believe the Omaha native can pull off the upset.

Despite Tyson’s fear, Terence Crawford remains confident about his chances against Canelo Alvarez. Canelo might have an iron chin and crushing power, as Ortiz Jr. revealed, but Crawford’s agility and switch-hitting abilities may give him an edge. What do you think? Who will come out victorious?