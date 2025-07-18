“Usyk Will Go Down” – Lennox Lewis Issues Warning for Oleksandr Usyk Ahead of Dubois Rematch

In the world of heavyweight boxing, anticipation for the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois is reaching a fever pitch. The Ukrainian maestro—widely regarded as one of the sharpest tacticians in the ring—will once again go up against the Brit known as ‘Dynamite.’ Their first fight in 2023 wrapped up with a thrilling ninth-round stoppage, allowing Usyk to keep hold of his WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF titles. Still, Dubois came out looking sharper and bolder—suggesting that the second round could be full of surprises.

Enter Lennox Lewis, the last man to unify the heavyweight division back in 1999. In a candid DAZN conversation, the former undisputed champion dished out a stern warning to Usyk. “I think Daniel’s biggest strength is his size and his jab and his punching ability. You know, if he catches Usyk with a great punch, Usyk will go down. He’s done it before and he can do it again. So, he’s got that to think about.” These words weren’t pulled from thin air—they’re lifted directly from Lewis’s frank remarks captured in a recent DAZN reel .

Lewis continued, pointing to Dubois’s improvement since their first meeting: “And, you know, he was there just that close. So now he’s got to get over that expectation that, you know, he had before.” It’s a fascinating twist—what appears to be pulled punches may simply be the making of mental steel .

Shifting from physical tools to psychological warfare, Lewis praised Dubois’s growth. “I would say, you know, Daniel’s biggest weakness. Well, I don’t see it as a weakness. I see that as a strength. You know the mental aspect of it. I think, you know, each fight he’s grown mentally and physically. And this fight, you know, he’s been in the ring with the guy before, he’s knocked him down. So now he’s just got to go past that.” It’s a reminder: confidence isn’t just built on muscle—it’s forged in the crucible of experience .

What makes Lewis’s counsel particularly riveting is his reputation. This is the man who once held the line at heavyweight perfection—and now, with a doctorate-level understanding of ring psychology, he’s handing down a prophecy: the taller, naturally heavier frame of Dubois might just be Usyk’s undoing.

With just days left before they collide at Wembley, all eyes will be on whether Usyk can neutralize Dubois’s jab-and-size combo or if Dubois will live up to Lewis’s thunderous declaration.

Canelo Álvarez stirs the pot ahead of Usyk-Dubois 2

Even before Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois step into the ring, the anticipation for their July 19 rematch has already hit a fever pitch, and it’s not just about the fighters. The heavyweight sequel, live from Wembley Stadium on DAZN, is set to deliver its classic blend of revenge and redemption, but this time with a surprising twist featuring Canelo Álvarez. Before the name of the Mexican icon became part of the buzz, it’s important to take a step back and look at how we arrived at this point.

Enter Álvarez, boxing’s richest active superstar, who decided to make the stakes a little spicier. On July 14, the Mexican pound-for-pound king tweeted: “Over the past five years, Usyk has beaten the best. Oleksandr has very strong stamina; he’s very technical and smart. When I see someone with that kind of focus, I back them. That’s why I placed a big bet on his victory. Oleksandr, you do you!” Alongside the message came a snapshot of his daring $500,000 wager—reportedly placed via 1win, with a potential return of $630,000. A promotional clip later showed him mingling with young bettors before confidently slapping down the half-million bet himself.

Dubois, naturally, didn’t let it slide. When DAZN’s cameras relayed Canelo’s gamble to the 27-year-old Brit, his response was as cold as it was cutting: “Don’t mean nothing to me. It don’t mean s— to me. Well he’s gonna lose his money but y’know I’m just focused now!” As Usyk brushes off inquiries about his age and Dubois gears up for payback, this clash is turning into something bigger than just another title defense. There’s a lot at stake—pride, psychology, and paydays—especially with a Mexican megastar’s fortune caught in the middle.