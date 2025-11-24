Vanes Martirosyan Cause of Death: How Did the Golden Gloves Champ Die?

In a moment that has left the boxing world stunned and heartbroken, Vanes Martirosyan has passed away, leaving behind a legacy that will long be remembered. The news was confirmed on Sunday by multiple media outlets, along with Martirosyan’s publicist, Bernie Bahrmasel. A 2004 U.S. Olympian, Golden Gloves champion, and former world title challenger, Martirosyan may not have held the accolades some of his rivals did. But he carved out a career marked by resilience, heart, and undeniable talent.

Over the course of a professional run that spanned from 2005 to 2018, Martirosyan compiled a record of 36-5 (21 KOs). He fought for world titles on three occasions, including his final bout—a short-notice challenge against Gennady Golovkin in May 2018. Following the news of his untimely passing, tributes poured in from across the boxing community, each reflecting the respect he earned throughout his career. Yet one question continues to linger: what exactly led to the Armenian-born fighter’s tragic death?

Vanes Martirosyan lost his last bout

According to reports, Vanes Martirosyan passed away last Sunday at just 39, following a two-year battle with skin cancer. Though most forms of skin cancer are considered highly treatable—with non-melanoma types resulting in fatalities in fewer than 0.1% of cases—melanoma remains the most dangerous. Martirosyan’s loss is a painful reminder that early detection truly saves lives.

Born in Armenia and later based in Glendale, California, Martirosyan built an impressive combat sports resume long before turning professional. As an amateur standout, he earned his place at the 2004 Athens Olympics by defeating future world champion Andre Berto in the qualifiers. At the Games, he advanced to the second round before dropping a decision to Cuba’s Lorenzo Aragón. Martirosyan turned pro with tremendous momentum, going unbeaten in his first 34 fights and compiling a record of 33-0-1.

The lone early blemish is a draw against Erislandy Lara. His first professional defeat came in 2013 via split decision to Demetrius Andrade in a bout for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. He would later drop decisions to champions Jermell Charlo in 2015 and Lara in their 2016 rematch. Despite the setbacks, Martirosyan recorded notable victories, including wins over former world champions Kassim Ouma and Ishe Smith. Besides that, Martirosyan held the WBC silver title, which he won in 2012. So, the organization’s president, Mauricio Sulaiman, also came forward with a final message.

Mauricio Sulaiman mourns Martirosyan’s untimely passing

“He was a special person who even donated to Israel Vazquez’s family, even when he was facing his own difficulties,” said Sulaiman. “May he rest in peace.” Besides Sulaiman, the Wild Card Boxing Club, where Martirosyan trained, shared a heartfelt tribute to the 39-year-old. “We are deeply and profoundly saddened by the passing of Vanes Martirosyan—a former US Olympian, WBC Silver Light Middleweight Champion, a father, a husband, a son, and a friend to us all.”

The tribute continued, “Vanes will always be remembered here and missed. We know you fought hard, Vanes, and fought to live for your family. We send our thoughts, prayers, love, support, and sincerest condolences to the Martirosyan family and all those who feel this loss. Gone far, far too soon. We love you, Vanes. Rest in peace.”

Having said that, Vanes Martirosyan might not be among the living anymore, but the legacy he left behind will continue to remind people of his passion for boxing.