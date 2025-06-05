Vasiliy Lomachenko’s Final Opponent Pays Moving Tribute to ‘Loma’ “I Was Pinching Myself”

“This guy is a legend, the respect we have for him is huge.” George Kambosos Jr. said with heartfelt admiration ahead of his clash with Vasiliy Lomachenko on May 12, 2024. “To have this official now, it is extrondinary… This fight rejuvenates my career. This gives me my redemption.” For the former unified lightweight champion, stepping into the ring with Lomachenko wasn’t just about the result, it was about legacy. And while Kambosos ultimately came up short against the Ukrainian maestro, the experience fueled his fire. He bounced back strong, earning a hard-fought unanimous decision win over rising prospect Jake Wyllie. So, George Kambosos knows where credit is due, and he’s not shying away from giving it.

Now, with momentum on his side, Kambosos is locked in ahead of his next challenge: an eagerly anticipated showdown with the unbeaten Richardson Hitchins on June 14th in New York. Now, as the Sydney native has been back in the trenches, he recently appeared in the sit-down with The Ring’s Louis Hart. There the 22-3 boxer discussed about his upcoming challenge, his keys to victory, and also took a moment to reflect on former opponent Vasiliy Lomachenko, offering heartfelt praise following the Ukrainian legend’s retirement just hours earlier.

George Kambosos Jr. proud to be Vasiliy Lomachenko’s final opponent

Just hours after Vasiliy Lomachenko officially announced his retirement from boxing, The Ring Magazine shared a touching moment on Instagram. The post featured George Kambosos Jr., reflecting on the honor of sharing the ring with one of the sport’s all-time greats. “George Kambosos Jr speaks to The Ring following Vasiliy Lomachenko’s retirement announcement and says it’s an honor to be the final opponent he faced,” the caption read. In the interview, when asked how it felt to be part of Vasiliy Lomachenko’s final chapter, Kambosos didn’t hold back. “That whole time, you know, leading up to fighting Lomachenko, I was pinching myself still,” he admitted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine)

“He’s a legend. He’s a guy that I was looking at as a young kid, as an amateur coming through and look at him saying, “Wow, look at this guy. What a what a you know, absolute legend,” Kambosos continued. And to be honest, it’s hard to argue with that. Isn’t it? Vasiliy Lomachenko’s résumé is the stuff of boxing folklore, a 396-1 amateur record, two Olympic gold medals, and a professional career that saw him win titles in three divisions. From his dazzling footwork to his pinpoint accuracy, Vasiliy Lomachenko‘s mastery of the sweet science made him a benchmark for the modern technician, something Kambosos says deeply inspired him on his own journey to the top.

To step into the ring with such a fighter, and to be the final name etched into Lomachenko’s story, carries weight for Kambosos. “To actually grace the ring with him and be the last opponent of his, and, you know, that last final fight, which is the fight that’s always going to stick in his in his head, the last fight is always the one that you’re going to remember winning. Obviously, he won the belt that night. That’s an honor, man,” he said with sincerity.

In the end, Kambosos closed with a message of goodwill, saying, “I wish him all the best, fellow orthodox… support him whatever he does next.” And he’s not alone. Lomachenko’s exit from the sport has triggered a wave of respect from fellow fighters and champions, including the WBC World lightweight titleholder, who also joined in paying tribute.

Shakur Stevenson bows out gracefully for Vasiliy Lomachenko

Last year, tensions boiled over ringside at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles when two of boxing’s top lightweights, Shakur Stevenson and Vasiliy Lomachenko had to be physically separated before the main event. As Terence Crawford prepared to face Israil Madrimov, the real fireworks seemed to erupt outside the ring. In a viral video, Vasiliy Lomachenko could be seen shouting, “Let’s go right now, outside” while Stevenson snapped back, “You’re bluffing!” According to the Newark native, it all started when he called Loma out at ringside. “He a pu–y once again,” Stevenson told media later that night. “He got tough outside the ring and I told him ‘Let’s set a fight up.'” For a moment, it looked like their war of words might actually build into one of boxing’s most technically gifted showdowns.

But the tone shifted dramatically just hours ago when Vasiliy Lomachenko officially announced his retirement from the sport. Taking to Instagram story, Shakur Stevenson reshared Vasiliy Lomachenko’s retirement video and wrote: “A legend in and out of the ring, one of the greats in my eyes. Champ respect 🤝.” Though the two never squared off in the ring, Stevenson’s words carried genuine weight. And sometimes, admiration runs deeper than rivalry.

So with that in mind, do you think Vasiliy Lomachenko should have stayed in the ring for a few more fights? Or was retiring at 37 the perfect decision, leaving on his own terms with his legacy intact? What do you think?