Vasyl Lomachenko’s Professional Losses? Who Has ‘Loma’ Lost to in His Pro Boxing Career?

Unlike many greats, Vasyl Lomachenko’s journey began a little late, but with a thunderous roar. The Ukrainian southpaw dominated the amateur scene with a staggering 396-1 record and back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012. By the time he entered the London Games, Lomachenko was already being hailed as the best amateur in the world, and he further cemented that legacy. Turning professional in 2013, he made an instant impact by dismantling Jose Luis Ramirez with punishing body shots en route to a fourth-round KO, securing the WBO International Featherweight title in his debut. But greatness isn’t always a smooth ride.

In just his second pro bout, he took a bold step up against veteran Orlando Salido, a fight that ended in a controversial split decision loss. But the setback didn’t derail his path. Instead, it fueled him, and he went on to become a three-weight world champion in just 12 fights. His last bout, a masterclass win over George Kambosos Jr. in May 2024, added the IBF lightweight title to his résumé. Fans were expecting a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis next, but instead, Vasyl Lomachenko retired, leaving the boxing world stunned and emotionally torn.

Though Vasyl Lomachenko’s professional career lasted just 12 years and began later than most, he still put together a résumé few fighters can match. From the start, it was clear he wasn’t here for slow climbs. But in only his second professional fight, he learned just how different the pro game was from the amateurs. On the undercard of the Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Bryan Vera rematch in 2014, Vasyl Lomachenko suffered his first professional loss, a split decision to veteran Orlando Salido. The bout was messy and controversial. Salido, who came in overweight and roughhoused throughout the fight, landed several low blows and shots after the bell. Despite the questionable tactics, he escaped with the win. “I tried my best, but it didn’t work out,” Lomachenko admitted afterward. “I thought I won.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, that loss didn’t define him. Vasyl Lomachenko quickly bounced back with a stunning 13-fight winning streak, collecting belts across three weight divisions and dazzling fans with his movement, timing, and precision. But in 2020, another setback arrived, this time against Teofimo Lopez, in a unification bout. The decision was again met with controversy. While most observers saw the fight as competitive, one judge, Julie Lederman, scored it a baffling 119-109 in Lopez’s favor, awarding the Ukrainian southpaw just a single round. His manager, Egis Klimas, was livid, calling for Lederman’s permanent removal from judging. Klimas had already objected to her assignment, citing a potential regional bias since Lederman was from New York (Lopez’s home state).

via Imago Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko reacts after winning during a world title fight, at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, 09 December 2017. Lomachenko and Rigondeaux have no problem with the weight for fight by title !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenaxBetancurx KB01 20171210-636484841092489228

Even Nevada State Athletic Commission’s executive director Bob Bennett acknowledged the widespread criticism, though he stood by the decision to assign the judges based on performance. “People might think her score was a little wide,” he admitted. “But the bottom line is that the three judges had the right fighter winning.” For Lomachenko and his team, the frustration wasn’t just about a loss, it was about fairness and how razor-thin margins and questionable scorecards continued to define some of his biggest nights.

And just when the dust began to settle, controversy struck again. In 2023, Lomachenko challenged Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight crown in a high-stakes clash at the MGM Grand. It was déjà vu for Loma and his supporters, a stellar performance clouded by scorecards that told a different story. So what exactly happened?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Was Vasyl Lomachenko robbed in the Devin Haney fight?

Trainer and boxing analyst Teddy Atlas didn’t mince words following the highly controversial decision in the Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko fight of May 20th, 2023. The Dream walked away from the MGM Grand with his undisputed lightweight titles intact after a unanimous decision victory, scored 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113. But the outrage wasn’t about Haney’s performance. It was about what many saw as an unjust scorecard from veteran judge Dave Moretti. Moretti’s 116-112 tally raised eyebrows across the boxing world, especially since he gave the pivotal 10th round, a clear Vasyl Lomachenko surge to Haney. Stats showed Lomachenko outlanded Haney 11 punches to 5 in that round, dominating both in volume and momentum.

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 20: L-R Vasyl Lomachenko and Devin Haney meet in the ring in the 12-round main-event Undisputed Lightweight Title bout at TopRank on ESPN – Haney v Loma at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire BOXING: MAY 20 TopRank on ESPN – Haney v Loma EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2305201002

Teddy Atlas, echoing the sentiments of countless fans, called for accountability. He said, if Moretti really gave that round to Haney, he should be brought before the Nevada State Athletic Commission to explain himself. And “if Nevada Commission doesn’t call Moretti in and make him explain giving 10th to Haney, then we should start petition to disband them.” His frustration taps into a growing concern in the boxing community that judging inconsistencies are too often brushed under the rug, undermining fighters’ careers and legacies. The fact that Haney’s camp immediately ruled out a rematch only added salt to the wound, leaving fans with no closure and Vasyl Lomachenko with yet another painful question mark on his résumé—his third and final career loss.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sadly, no future bouts will be possible, at least for now, as Vasyl Lomachenko officially hung up his gloves just hours ago. Unless the Ukrainian great decides to lace them up once more, fans can only wish him peace and fulfillment in retirement. Still, his exit leaves behind plenty of unanswered questions. With that said, what do you make of Vasyl Lomachenko’s controversial losses? Was the boxing world too harsh on one of its most gifted technicians?