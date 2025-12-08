Warren Buffett Backs Terence Crawford as Boxing World Supports His $100M Demand

Terence Crawford has come a long way from the poverty and crime-riddled streets of North Omaha. Over his 17-year professional career, the undefeated star has compiled 31 knockouts, captured 18 world titles across five weight classes, and claimed three undisputed titles. Beyond the ring, Forbes estimates that ‘Bud’ has earned more than $100 million throughout his career, including a reported $50 million payday from his last outing against Canelo Alvarez.

The Nebraskan famously out-boxed and out-punched Canelo Alvarez in September to become the new super middleweight champion. Since then, talks of a rematch have heated up, with reports suggesting Canelo’s camp is pushing hard to make it happen. However, Terence Crawford’s coach Bernie Davis recently stated that the fight won’t move forward unless a $100 million purse is guaranteed. Meanwhile, Forbes has entered the conversation.

Warren Buffett says Terence Crawford has “his head screwed on”

Forbes recently profiled Terence Crawford, highlighting the remarkable wealth the undefeated Nebraskan has built throughout 2025. In discussing Crawford’s financial discipline, Warren Buffett—another Nebraska native and one of Crawford’s biggest admirers—naturally entered the conversation. “I’ve seen an awful lot of fight champions that die bus­ted, and the people around them got rich,” Buffett says.

“I don’t think Bud is going to end up that way at all. He’s got his head screwed on,” he added. Buffett admits he is a “huge admirer” of Crawford and has attended several of his fights. While Crawford will never touch Buffett-level billions, he has assembled an impressive real estate portfolio. 80 residential and commercial properties across Omaha, Kansas City, and Colorado Springs—all paid for in cash.

According to Forbes, ‘Bud’ earns at least $2 million per year from brand partnerships with Crown Casino, Riyadh Season, Everlast, and other business ventures. So even with massive money on the table for a Canelo rematch, Crawford isn’t eager to rush back into the ring and jeopardize his undefeated record. He has even said it would be a “blessing” to retire unbeaten like Floyd Mayweather and Rocky Marciano.

Still, 2025 hasn’t been perfect. The World Boxing Council (WBC) recently stripped Crawford for failing to pay sanctioning fees in his last two fights, including the $300,000 they claim he owes from the Canelo bout. After Crawford blasted the organization in a profanity-laced rant, the issue escalated to the U.S. House of Representatives during discussions on the bipartisan bill to amend the Ali Act.

Nevertheless, Forbes’ story, shared on Instagram today, seems to have galvanized fans who support Crawford’s demand for $100 million to face Canelo Alvarez again.

Canelo Alvarez is the B-Side now, says fan

For most of Crawford’s early career, big fights have eluded him, including one against boxing’s only eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao. However, after he left his former promoter Bob Arum’s Top Rank, his purse has grown exponentially.

That being said, it appears Terence Crawford has earned praise from not only Warren Buffett but also the boxing world. Whether his wish for a $100 million payday is granted is yet to be seen, but even without that, it appears Crawford has done enough outside the ring to secure a comfortable life. What do you think about his $100 million demand?