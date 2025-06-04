Wary of Mike Tyson’s Power, Jake Paul Issues Chilling Warning to Julio Cesar Chavez

When Jake Paul transitioned to professional boxing in 2020, no one expected him to grow so high so fast in the sport in such a short period. Even though he has not faced a legitimate contender yet, his notoriety within the combat sports world has grown considerably with victories over the likes of Mike Perry, Tyron Woodley, and Mike Tyson.

And on June 28, 2025, he might face his biggest challenge when he goes up against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Even though his career has stagnated a bit in recent years with three losses in the last six fights and a string of personal issues, he is still 39 and can move in the ring—a proper test for The Problem Child. However, in contrast to the expectations, Jake Paul believes it will be his best performance to date.

In the lead-up to the bout, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions shared an exclusive interview with the man himself. In the video, the 27-year-old looked confident and seemed assured of his victory. “Styles make fights, and Chavez is a come-forward fighter who keeps his hands up, which opens up a lot of holes for me to hit him. And the way our styles match up, he’s just going to get picked apart,” he stated.

According to the 28-year-old, he hasn’t had the chance to showcase everything he has learned so far. “I haven’t really been able to showcase my full new skill set to the world,” he expressed. Against Mike Perry, he had to chase him down to pick him apart. On the other hand, Mike Tyson was just a different beast.

Even though the youngest heavyweight champion was a shell of his former self, his punches packed power. Jake Paul knew that and kept his distance, as he was scared of Tyson’s power. “Tyson, I just didn’t want to get hit by one of his massive shots. So I had to just be careful,” he clarified. In the end, it became a match with one of the fewest punches thrown combined,

However, against Chavez Jr., things will be different, he asserted. He won’t have to chase down and can withstand his punches. “This fight is just going to be an offensive war,” he declared, issuing a clear warning to the 39-year-old. To many, it might seem like this is Jake Paul’s ego talking. However, that doesn’t seem like the case, as the Ohioan provided a rather detailed rationale behind his confidence.

Jake Paul understands the assignment at hand

During the same interview, the interviewer asked about the difference between Chavez Jr. and Paul’s past opponents. The 27-year-old acknowledged that the Mexican will be the most experienced fighter he has ever faced and can still go inside the ring. So, it will be a tough challenge.

The interviewer further probed, “Both Chavez Jr. and Tommy Fury are both orthodox fighters. How do you think that Chavez Jr. compares to Tommy? Over 6 feet, they have a more traditional style.” Jake Paul instantly mentioned how Fury is far superior at this stage in terms of power and speed. On the other hand, “Chavez likes to make a fight happen, comes forward, engages, is more methodical, takes his time, and goes a lot to the body,” he stated.

So, while Tommy Fury moved around a bit, he doesn’t have to worry about a similar thing against Chavez Jr. It will be a head-on clash, and we might see quite a few knockdowns. Seeing Jake Paul breaking down a fight with such technical accuracy was indeed strange. However, it once again showed his growth in this sport. What’s left is proving it inside the ring.

Will Jake Paul be able to bring out his best against Julio Chavez Jr.? Let us know your thoughts down below.