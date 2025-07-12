Was Jennifer Miranda in Money Heist? All About the Olympian’s Movie and TV Show Appearances

After signing a blockbuster deal with MVP, Alycia Baumgardner finally has her first fight under the new banner. The undisputed super featherweight champion will serve as the co-main event in just a few hours for the historic all-women’s boxing card on Netflix, headlined by the trilogy bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. When ‘The Bomb’ joined the promotion, expectations soared. Some fans even speculated she could eventually replace Serrano as MVP’s top star. Regardless, Baumgardner’s upcoming opponent is no undercard filler, she’s a notable name in her own right.

Jennifer Miranda, who turned pro in 2018 after logging 35 amateur bouts, enters the ring with a different kind of experience. Despite her modest 8.33% knockout ratio compared to Baumgardner’s 46.67%, she’s riding high after a win last year over Teresa Almengor in Madrid’s Teatro Las Vegas. But Jennifer Miranda’s talents extend beyond the squared circle as she’s also made a mark in the acting world. In this piece, let’s take a closer look at the role she played and the series where she showcased her on-screen skills.

Which character did Jennifer Miranda play in Money Heist?

Jennifer Miranda being a Spanish professional boxer, landed a role in one of Netflix’s most popular series, Money Heist. In the show’s fifth season, she played the role of Arantxa Arteche, a soldier and member of a special forces unit. In the series, the elite team was led by Sagasta, a major in the Spanish army known for his expertise in Black Ops missions.

Within the storyline, Sagasta’s unit is deployed to resolve the high-stakes heist taking place inside the Bank of Spain. Acting on orders from Colonel Luis Tamayo of the Spanish National Intelligence Center, the squad enters the fray, and Jeniffer Miranda’s portrayal of Arteche stood out as she held her ground against the series’ notorious band of robbers.

Which other films and TV shows has Jennifer Miranda worked on?

Aside from her appearance in Money Heist, the Olympian athlete has been involved in a few other screen projects. In 2020, she starred in a short film titled AN7R0i7E, directed by Alfredo Viramontes. In the film, Jennifer Miranda played Isabel, an android who becomes romantically involved with a man named Nestor, who is struggling to move on from a past love.

And in case you already didn’t know, Jennifer Miranda’s behind-the-scenes involvement in the entertainment industry dates back even further. In 2015, the 38-year-old worked as a production assistant in the camera and electrical department for the comedy series Meet Carole, which followed a small-town girl navigating big-city life and its quirky misadventures. However, after the Money Heist series, she hasn’t been credited with any recent film or TV roles.

But back to the ring, Jennifer Miranda’s fighting style typically emphasizes endurance over power, as most of her wins have come by decision rather than knockout. So, with a modest 8.33% KO ratio, it’s unlikely she’ll seek or secure a stoppage victory. On the other hand, Alycia Baumgardner is looking to bounce back after her last bout ended in a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads with Delfine Persoon. Given Baumgardner’s experience and power advantage, Jennifer Miranda enters as the heavy underdog. Still, this is boxing, and surprises are always possible. Could Jennifer Miranda defy expectations and pull off an upset? What do you think?