WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF’s $19M Gain Comes to Light After Terence Crawford, Shakur Stevenson Take a Stand

What began as backlash against the WBC has now pulled the WBA, IBF, and WBO into the spotlight after 2024 financial disclosures showed the four bodies generated over $19 million in revenue. The controversy began when Terence Crawford refused to pay what he deemed excessive sanctioning fees to the WBC last year and was subsequently stripped of his title. Soon after, Shakur Stevenson chose to vacate his WBC lightweight title rather than pay a reported $100,000 in fees to the WBC tied to his WBO title fight with Teofimo Lopez, intensifying scrutiny over how sanctioning bodies profit from fighters. It must be why one boxing commentator took it upon himself to share some numbers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Follow the money – 2024 Tax form,” boxing journalist Ricardo Celis shared on X. “WBA – $7,638,645, WBC – $6,234,972, WBO – $3,313,255, IBF – $3,262,552.” [Note: Celis mistook WBO’s 2025 revenue for 2024’s, which was $2,042,827.]

ADVERTISEMENT

For non-profit organizations that are not required to pay federal income taxes, the revenue they generate is substantial—and so are the surpluses. Take the World Boxing Association (WBA), for example. According to ProPublica, the platform that tracks the income and expenditure of non-profits, in 2024, the organization reported $7.64 million in revenue against $5.75 million in expenses. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) presents a similar picture, earning $2.04 million in 2024 while spending $1.84 million.

Meanwhile, the WBC generated $6.23 million in 2024, with expenses totaling $5.64 million. The IBF reported $3.26 million in revenue for 2024 against $1.9 million in expenses. Combined, the three organizations brought in $19,178,996 in revenue and recorded $15,178,482 in expenses—resulting in a total profit of $4,000,514.

ADVERTISEMENT

To put that in perspective, their combined revenue from the previous year in 2023 stood at $12,757,032, and represents a 50.34% percentage increase in 2024. Profitability also surged. In 2023, the four organizations posted a combined loss of $228,991. Compared to that figure, the four organizations together swung to a profitability of $4 million in 2024, which is a 1,847% increase from the previous year. Crazy right?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

So, how are these sanctioning bodies generating such substantial sums for compiling rankings and awarding championship belts? A primary revenue driver is sanctioning fees paid by champions and secondary titleholders. As the number of recognized champions continues to expand, so too do the fees—and the organizations’ revenues along with them.

The WBA, which reports the highest revenue among the four, has increased its number of total champions by 55%—a move that directly correlates with its growing income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Were Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson right to refuse payment of sanctioning fees?

According to a report from World Boxing News (WBN), the World Boxing Association now has 42 champions in its 18 weight classes. That’s not all! They also have eight interim title holders. All of these fighters pay sanctioning fees, which generate tremendous revenue for the organization. However, things weren’t always as bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2017, the WBA cut down on the number of champions to just 25. That didn’t last long, though. By the time 2021 rolled around, the same organization had 55 champions. This had prompted another reform, which saw the count come down to 27 after they removed the interim and Gold titles. But guess what happened next?

In 2024, the number of belts rose to 34, and by mid-2025, the WBA had 36. By the end of the year, the count was 38, and now, in early 2026, they have 42 champions, a 55% increase in just four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering all that, it’s not difficult to see how the WBA is leading the charts with the most revenue and profits in return, even though they are a non-profit organization that gets tax exemption. Meanwhile, the boxers that bring in the money have to pay tax on every penny they earn. What do you make of these findings? Do you think Shakur Stevenson and Terence Crawford were right?