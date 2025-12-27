WBC President Announces Sad News on Saturday

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman is no stranger to delivering difficult announcements, whether they concern major fights or the state of boxing as a whole. However, his latest message may have been one of the most painful moments of his career. Earlier today, the 55-year-old took to Instagram to reveal heartbreaking news about a man well-known and deeply respected throughout the boxing world.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jay Newman, an individual widely regarded as a friend to many boxers across the sport, has passed away. The Oklahoman cited Newman as a close friend of legendary boxer Larry Holmes in a January 2005 report. Despite that mention, there is limited public information available about Newman. That absence of recognition prompted the WBC president to pen a heartfelt message on social media, honoring the impact Newman had behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jay Newman was a beautiful man

“The boxing world has lost a beautiful man who was so kind and supportive to many boxers. Jay Newman is now resting in peace. We all pray for Darlene, Jonelle, and family and friends,” Sulaiman wrote on Instagram. He also shared a series of photos featuring Newman alongside his loved ones, offering a glimpse into the cherished moments he spent with his family.

According to a 1999 report from CBS News, Newman was more than just a close friend of Larry Holmes. The outlet identified him as Holmes’ spokesperson, suggesting that Newman played a significant behind-the-scenes role during the former three-time heavyweight champion’s career. At this time, the exact cause of Newman’s passing has not been made public, nor is it known whether he had been dealing with any illness.

A LinkedIn profile bearing the same name describes Newman as an event promoter for boxing champions and celebrities, noting his involvement in organizing VIP fighting events. The profile also states that he worked with Larry Holmes Enterprises, a real estate business based in Easton, Pennsylvania, and that he attended Syracuse University from 1975 to 1979. However, it remains unclear whether the account belongs to the same Jay Newman.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Newman’s death, however, wasn’t the only death Sulaiman has mourned this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mauricio Sulaiman expressed sadness after a 39-year-old’s death

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman expressed deep sorrow following the passing of former world title challenger and U.S. Olympian Vanes Martirosyan, who died at the age of 39 after a two-year battle with skin cancer. “I’m deeply saddened by the news of Vanes Martirosyan, who lost his battle to cancer,” Sulaiman wrote on X in November.

“Vanes was a proud WBC Silver champion and a dear friend. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.” Martirosyan, a respected figure in boxing, competed against elite opponents such as Erislandy Lara, Demetrius Andrade, Jermell Charlo, and Gennadiy Golovkin during a career that spanned more than 13 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for his toughness and humility, he earned admiration across the sport despite falling short in world title bids. Sulaiman’s relationship with Martirosyan extended beyond the ring. In 2024, he arranged for Pope Francis to give the Armenian-American fighter a blessing at the Vatican in Rome.

It appears 2025 has taken a toll on Mauricio Sulaiman, who lost Martirosyan in November and December brought the passing of Newman. Did you know about Jay Newman?