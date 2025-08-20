WBC President Provides First Word on Julio Ceaser Chavez Jr.’s Family Amid Deportation Drama

After fighting Mike Tyson, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul decided to fight another aged veteran, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Given how handsome the payouts are when someone fights the social media star, it was a great opportunity for the former WBC middleweight champion. On June 28, they faced each other. After a tough fight, Jake Paul came out on top with a decision win, and Chavez Jr. registered his first loss since 2021, but the worst was yet to come.

Just a few days after the boxing match in Anaheim, California, the 39-year-old found himself in detention, as ICE agents took him in for lying on his green card application and overstaying his visa. After being held in detention for more than a month, the US Government deported Chavez Jr. However, soon after his arrival in Mexico yesterday, the son of boxing legend Julio César Chávez was apprehended by the Mexican authorities on serious criminal charges. His father, for one, is not very happy with the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s father is upset with the new developments

The Mexican authorities apprehended Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a prison outside Hermosillo, in the northern state of Sonora, where he is now awaiting charges. According to Mexico’s attorney general, he has been charged with connections to the Sinaloa cartel, which deals with billions of dollars in narcotics every year. The 39-year-old is facing charges of weapons trafficking and involvement in organized criminal activities in an investigation that began in 2019. While Chavez Jr’s attorneys refuted the charges, the WBC president, Mauricio Sulaimán, recently revealed the tense situation in the Chavez household and doesn’t seem happy with the way the authorities have handled things.

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. believes that there is a lot of ambiguity and misinformation when it comes to the criminal charges slapped on his son. As such, he wants a thorough investigation into the matter, despite reports claiming that the investigation started in 2019. Until things become clear to them, Chavez Sr. has refused to make any comments on the legal situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I have talked constantly with his father. As a father, he is broken; he is outraged by many things that have happened,” the WBC president stated in his interview with ‘Excelsior’. “It is already in the hands of the Mexican authorities, and we will see what it is about, because there is a lot of bad information, a lot of ignorance, and until we really know what it is about, we cannot give a formal opinion.”



Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Mauricio Sulaiman added, “It has caused a lot of news, a lot of speculation, a shameful participation on social networks of opportunistic people, of people with bad hearts, of people who have not the slightest idea of anything they write or what they know, they only give their opinion to hurt.”

via Imago Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Mexican professional boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. attends the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Press Conference held at Avalon Hollywood in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Jake Paul will face former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Orange County, California. Avalon Hollywood, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA California United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xImagexPressxAgencyx originalFilename:0818503450st.jpg

Well, this is not the first time Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has had run-ins with the law. However, those charges weren’t as serious as the current charges appear to be. Here’s what we know about the instances when the boxer found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Chávez Jr.’s past legal troubles

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. previously found himself going to prison in 2012, which was an interesting year in his boxing career. He defended the WBC middleweight title twice that year but lost it to Sergio Martinez in September, which may have been a turning point because he’d also find himself spending almost a couple of weeks in jail for driving under the influence in Los Angeles, California.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then again, just last year, the 39-year-old was arrested once again, and this time, he was charged with possession of homemade assault rifles, which are known as ‘ghost rifles’. However, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. would be able to secure his way out of prison with a $50,000 bond, with an added clause that he undergoes treatment in a drug rehabilitation center.

Well, we will have to wait for further updates on this front, as the former WBC middleweight champion appears to be in the middle of some serious criminal offences. What do you make of his father’s reaction to all the legal trouble? Let us know in the comments section below.