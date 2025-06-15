WBC Releases Manny Pacquiao’s Drug Test Result One Month Before Barrios Fight

Boxing’s only eight-division champion, Manny Pacquiao, is just over a month away from his highly anticipated comeback fight against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. The two are set to square off on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. And it seems the World Boxing Council (WBC) is keeping a close eye on the buildup.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman recently shared an update that could have had major implications for the fight, Pacquiao’s Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test results. While fighters enrolled in the WBC’s Clean Boxing Program undergo testing at various stages in camp, the results aren’t always released before the bout.

Typically, VADA shares the final results after the fight concludes, usually via X. However, Sulaiman took to Instagram to give fans an early update on Pacquiao’s status. “Just received notification from @vada_testing with negative for @mannypacquiao,” he wrote, alongside a photo of the 46-year-old legend.

He added, “#cleanboxingprogram has been very busy lately with many tests all over the world.” The program, jointly run by the WBC and VADA, includes year-round random testing, intensified testing 6–12 weeks before a bout, and additional testing within 30 days of fight night—even on the day itself.

As of now, no test results have been publicly shared for Mario Barrios. It’s also worth noting that, since Pacquiao had been retired, he was not subject to the year-round random testing conducted by the program. In the meantime, Pacquiao’s former rival has revealed Pacquiao’s real intentions behind his comeback.

Why is Manny Pacquiao fighting at the age of 46?

The main reason behind Pacquiao’s return, as Erik Morales puts it, “Us fighters, most of the time, are crazy.” Morales, who fought Pacquiao three times between 2005 and 2006 and even defeated the legend, suggests the Filipino icon isn’t chasing money or relevance—he’s chasing one last shot at glory.

If ‘Pac-Man’ can win the fight, he will become the oldest welterweight champion in history, breaking the record he set at 40. “I think he has a lot of potential to do as much as he can,” Morales said, though he acknowledged Barrios’ youth could be a challenge. The 46-year-old last appeared in the ring back in 2021, losing to Yordenis Ugas.

Despite that, he feels that his layoff and a distraction-free training camp will work for him in the fight. “I know what he’s going through right now… it’s his feeling to be a champion again,” Morales added. As he says, “The great champions have all the will… they can do what they want.”

That said, it seems the WBC is keen on eliminating any doubts surrounding Manny Pacquiao’s return, particularly given his age and the spotlight that comes with such a high-profile comeback. But the bigger question remains—do you think ‘Pac-Man’ still has what it takes to win?