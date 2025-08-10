WBC Under Fire as Manny Pacquiao Jumps the Line to Bag #1 Welterweight Spot Despite ‘Not Winning’

When folks start bashing Manny Pacquiao, you know something’s seriously off. Before his July 19 showdown with Mario Barrios, the 46-year-old boxing icon was slotted back into the WBC welterweight rankings at No. 5, making him eligible for a crack at the reigning champ. The move stirred up plenty of controversy, with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman quickly calling it a mistake, but the fight went on anyway. Against all odds, the Filipino legend shocked fans with a gutsy, all-out performance. The WBC initially added Pacquiao into its ratings earlier in the summer, a placement that WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán later called a “mistake.” That sequence — initial listing, public pushback, Sulaimán’s statement — set the table for the more dramatic August ratings update.

Going toe-to-toe with Barrios, PacMan delivered a valiant performance, and the bout ended in a majority decision draw. Many observers, however, felt the 46-year-old had done enough to win. And now, following his July return and the draw against the WBC titleholder, Manny Pacquiao has been placed as the No. 1 contender in the WBC welterweight rankings. But does he really deserve to be in Rank 1?

As far as sanctioning body rankings go, and given the general agreement that they’re completely absurd, Manny Pacquiao’s jump isn’t without logic. He went even with the WBC champion over 12 rounds, as reflected by two of the three judges in the majority draw. Even those who felt the 29-2 boxer might have edged, it weren’t suggesting he dominated or overwhelmed the 46-year-old Pacquiao.

Anyway, the 62-8 boxer now appears set on fighting again, with a rematch against Barrios making the most sense. However, WBA titleholder Rolly Romero has also been frequently mentioned as a potential opponent, should Manny return to the ring, likely after turning 47 in December. “Yes,” Manny Pacquiao told ABS-CBN’s Dyan Castillejo when asked if he plans to fight again this year. “I’m looking to have my next fight around December,” added the boxing legend, who returned to the Philippines on Thursday after vacationing in Italy with his wife, Jinkee.

July’s bout marked Pacquiao’s first fight since his 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas, and he still hasn’t secured a win this decade, his last victory coming in July 2019 against Keith Thurman. Anyway, with Manny Pacquiao’s sudden rise in the rankings, fans and pundits alike are in uproar. So what are they saying?

Manny Pacquiao’s no. 1 leap leaves fans scratching their heads

“Brother, he won one fight, how is he first already? 🥀” one user wrote. Technically, Manny Pacquiao didn’t actually win the Mario Barrios fight after a four-year absence from the ring, which crushed his dream of becoming the oldest welterweight champion and breaking his own previous record. And fans seem upset that, despite being boxing’s only eight-division champion, his new ranking doesn’t quite fit the picture.

Another fan joked, “Gotta love WBC 😂.” Similarly, one found the news ridiculous and simply commented, “😂😂😂😂😂😂.” Others pointed out the obvious: “He didn’t even win 💀🙏.” While some audiences were busy criticizing Manny Pacquiao, one user expressed concern for his health, urging him to retire: “Manny, you have your money. Just leave it 😢.” In their view, the Kibawe native has nothing left to prove in the sport.

Still, there were fans who felt the ranking made sense. One wrote, “Went to a draw with the champion. Makes sense.” But that brief wave of support quickly met skepticism when another user chimed in: “Manny is a legend, but boy is boxing a business 😂.” Others piled on with comments like, “Boxing is in literal shambles.”

Fans and pundits will keep debating whether the WBC acted fairly — and whether the No.1 slot reflects sport or spectacle. But one clear fact ties both views together: Pacquiao still moves the needle. Whether that influence should translate to instant top billing is a debate for sanctioning boards, matchmakers and the viewing public. But what do you think about the WBC ranking? Do you think the WBC president made the right choice? Or was it just a business move?