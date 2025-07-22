WBO Takes Big Decision About Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Superfight

When two of boxing’s fiercest pound‑for‑pound talents finally lace up for a megafight, the intrigue doesn’t stop at the ring ropes. In the lead‑up to the highly anticipated September clash at Allegiant Stadium – a veritable “once‑in‑a‑lifetime” showdown – the World Boxing Organization has quietly made a decision that shifts the narrative even further.

Canelo Alvarez: the Mexican superstar, widely recognized for his dominance across four weight classes, recently reclaimed undisputed super middleweight gold by defeating William Scull on May 3 – he now holds the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF titles at 168 lbs. On the opposite side stands the American southpaw phenom, unbeaten at 41–0 with 31 KOs, who already etched his name in history as a four‑division undisputed champ. He’ll be moving up two weight classes for this high‑stakes event.

But here’s the twist: in recent days, Crawford has officially vacated his WBO Interim Junior‑Middleweight (154 lbs) title, a move confirmed not just by social media buzz, but by the WBO itself. BoxingScene headlined it plainly: “Terence Crawford has been installed as the WBO’s number‑one contender at super middleweight after vacating their lightly regarded interim junior‑middleweight title.” Meanwhile, the WBO President Gustavo Oliveri reportedly stated that Crawford “will not return to the super welterweight division and will vacate his interim belt” now that the fight with Canelo is official.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo’ Boxing, No Problem (@moboxingnoproblem) Expand Post

AD

Jumping into the ring at 168 lbs, Crawford isn’t just shaking up the bracket – he’s claiming the top spot. According to WBO communications via Facebook, he’s been formally recognized as their No. 1 contender and mandatory challenger at super middleweight. TalkSPORT echoes this, noting that Crawford “will relinquish his WBO ‘interim’ super welterweight title when the fight with Canelo … is officially declared, though Crawford remains the reigning WBA super welterweight champion.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford trade respect before the storm

For a man long used to commanding the spotlight, the Mexican maestro seemed almost casual as he sized up the enormity of what’s ahead—a showdown that could rewrite legacies. Yet, in a surprising twist during his conversation with Ring Magazine, the four‑division champion gave a nod not just to himself but to those who share his lofty perch in the sport. When pressed to name his top pound‑for‑pound trio, the red‑haired titan quipped, “Beside me, ok. I think… Usyk, Inoue and Crawford.” That acknowledgment, delivered with a knowing pause, served not only as a rare public compliment but also as a subtle reminder: he views the undefeated Nebraskan as more than just another challenger.

If that moment had fans murmuring, the press tour stops dialed the intrigue up further. Speaking to a packed crowd in Las Vegas, the 35‑year‑old made sure to double down on his admiration, telling the assembled press, “Crawford is one of the best fighters in the last decade, and I’m glad to be here… These big fights don’t need to talk [expletive] about each other. That’s what I think.” He didn’t stop there, painting a picture of perpetual preparation: “He’s a good fighter. He have everything. He’s a complete fighter. He have a large experience. He’s a great fighter. I never underestimate my opponents. I always train like I’m gonna fight Mike Tyson in his era.” For a man famed for his poker‑faced bravado, this kind of candor underscored how seriously he’s taking his next dance partner.

Across the promotional circuit, however, the unbeaten technician from Omaha wasn’t merely soaking up the flattery. Instead, he balanced reverence with ambition, admitting in Las Vegas, “I don’t even know the last time I’ve been this excited for a fight… September 13, it’s going to be a great night of boxing.” With his 41‑0 record on the line and his first foray into the 168‑pound cauldron looming, he leaned on a touch of faith to explain the timing, telling reporters, “Listen, this is the one… God don’t make no mistakes. It’s the reason why he waited all this time to put me on this stage with another all‑time great like Canelo. Two Hall of Famers going head to head in one of the biggest events in the last 20 years. I’m looking forward to it.” His respect for Alvarez is evident, but so is his hunger.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That hunger came unfiltered in New York, where tension briefly spilled into a shove during their face‑off, and the American made his mission clear. With a steely calm, he told Arab News, “I’m hunting him. That’s it. I’m hunting everything that he has got, and I am going to take it come Sept. 13th. I am very confident. This is my time.” Even while tipping his hat to Alvarez’s skills—“Everything impressed me about Canelo. I’m a big Canelo fan. This is business. Like I said in the last press conference, I’m coming to take everything you got”—Crawford left no doubt: mutual respect is the appetizer, but only one man leaves Allegiant Stadium on September 13 with the main course.

The table’s set, the stakes are at their peak, and history is on the brink of being forged in blood, sweat, and legacy. Two of the sport’s greatest are set to clash—and the world will be tuned in. What’s your take on this? Who strides out of Allegiant Stadium with their hand held high? Share your predictions and thoughts in the comments—let’s get your take on this epic clash.