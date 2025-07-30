“We Know You Broke”: Internet Flames Adrien Broner Over Jake Paul Call-Out

Jake Paul has been making waves in the boxing world over the past few years, thanks to his string of headline-grabbing matchups. He first shattered records with his Netflix-exclusive bout against Mike Tyson. Then, he stepped into the ring with former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. And now, the 28-year-old is reportedly in talks with heavyweight superstar Anthony Joshua. It’s safe to say Paul has carved out a unique and undeniable presence in the sport. Even Adrien Broner seems caught up in the hype.

Adrien Broner, who turned 36 on July 28, last fought in June 2024 against Blair Cobbs. Once hailed as the next Floyd Mayweather, Broner’s activity in the ring has been inconsistent in recent years following a string of brutal losses. But with Jake Paul dominating headlines, Broner appears eager to step back into the spotlight. Taking to his Instagram story, he called out the YouTuber-turned-boxer and boldly promised to end Paul’s rise with a knockout.

Adrien Broner hasn’t lost his trash-talking skills

Sharing a clip of himself on Instagram, Broner boldly said, “All that playing y’all doing on the internet with this me and Jake Paul s–t, bro. Jake Paul, I’ll knock your b—h a– out.” He added, “I’m talking to you, too, Jake Paul. I’ll knock you the f–k out, bro.” Broner’s last outing against Cobbs proved fruitless, as he suffered a unanimous decision loss.

Before facing Cobbs, Broner fought Bill Hutchinson in June 2023, securing a unanimous decision win. That bout marked his return after a year-long hiatus, following his victory over Jovanie Santiago in February 2021. Prior to that, Broner had spent two years out of the ring after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Manny Pacquiao in January 2019.

Although Broner has never officially retired, his career appears to be winding down, though, at 36, he may still have a couple of fights left in him. However, even before Jake Paul could respond to the callout, the public seemed to make up its mind. When Thrill Boxing reshared the clip on Instagram, the fan reactions made one thing clear—Broner probably wouldn’t like what they had to say.

Jake Paul wins the prediction

Given his lack of recent activity, fans didn’t seem to have much faith in the Cincinnati native to pose a real threat to Paul, who is both younger and naturally heavier. “My money is definitely on Jake Paul, and I’ve never said those words before,” one user commented. Paul’s lack of background in boxing often leads to predictions against him, but with Broner, that seems to have changed.

The next user gave Broner a reality check. “@adrienbroner just stop man, you ain’t knocked nobody out in years and that boy too big,” the user wrote. ‘The Problem’ Broner used to fight in the welterweight division, but Paul’s last outing was in the cruiserweight division.

Meanwhile, this user came up with a theory about why Broner wants to fight Jake Paul. “AB looks like he needs a check at all costs 😂,” the user wrote. Outside of boxing, it’s unclear what other sources of income Broner has. And given his limited activity in recent years, it’s safe to assume his financial situation may not be in the best shape.

Someone else rubbed salt on the wound. “AB [has] been washed up for almost 10 years now,” the user wrote. Broner has never been the same since suffering the humiliating loss to Marcos Maidana in December 2013. Even though he returned to the win column in later fights, against elite-level opponents, Broner has fallen short.

Another user outright claimed Broner has run out of money. “N—a looking for payday, we know you broke man,” the user commented. However, only Broner knows his exact financial situation.

Things aren’t looking great for Adrien Broner. With no fights on the horizon, there’s little buzz around a potential bout with Jake Paul. To make matters worse, many are already predicting a loss for the once-celebrated former champion if the fight does materialize. Can Broner pull off the upset against Paul?