“We’re Gonna See a Sad Ending” – Oleksandr Usyk Warned of Dire Consequences if He Continues Fighting

If there were any lingering doubts, Oleksandr Usyk’s devastating left hook erased them entirely. Last week, in a masterclass of ring dominance, the Ukrainian boxing genius dismantled Daniel Dubois, finishing the heavy-set Briton with a brutal left hook in the fifth round and crushing his hopes of redemption. Until now, comparisons involving Usyk were often whispered. But after his emphatic victory at Wembley, the narrative has shifted, as many now openly regard the Ukrainian southpaw as an all-time great. So, what’s next for him?

Just two days ago, the official WBO account announced that negotiations between Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker have been ordered to meet the mandatory title defense requirement. Both parties have 30 days from the issuance of this directive to finalize an agreement. If they fail to do so, the committee will proceed with a purse bid under WBO regulations for World Championship Contests, with the minimum bid for the heavyweight division set at $1,000,000. However, some believe Oleksandr Usyk would be wiser to consider retirement rather than accept this fight. Why now?

Oleksandr Usyk’s story should end with triumph, not regret

Yesterday, Boxing Scene took to X and posted, “Does it make more sense for Oleksandr Usyk to walk away from boxing now on top? @GarciaBoxing.” In the video, 50-year-old boxing trainer Robert Garcia, who was named Trainer of the Year by The Ring in 2011 and by the Boxing Writers Association of America in 2012, shared his insights, explaining why he believes the undisputed heavyweight champion should retire at 38.

“I would love to see him retire the way he is right now, on top of the world,” Garcia stated. “Because if he goes in there, like I said, I think he has no problem with [Joseph] Parker. But it’s still gonna be tough. It’s still gonna be difficult. His body has already taken a lot. He is 38. If he continues fighting, we are gonna end up seeing him against a young lion, totally dominating him because of his age, because his body has already been through so much wear and tear. We are gonna see a sad ending, and that’s what we’re gonna remember.”

Garcia further added, “I would love to remember him as the greatest of all time because he is showing to be one of the greatest of all times. I would love him to retire now and just call it quits, to be remembered as one of the greatest.” Acknowledging that there is a lot of money to be made if the 24-0 boxer fights again, Garcia admitted that such opportunities are “tempting.” However, he cautioned, “Sooner or later, his body is not going to respond. His body is gonna be tired, and we are gonna see, maybe, a sad ending. And I would hate to see that with Usyk.” Robert Garcia firmly believes that Oleksandr Usyk should not fight again. Moreover, even if Usyk decides to continue, it appears unlikely that his next bout will take place during the Riyadh Season. Why so?

Turki Alalshikh holds back approval on Usyk’s future bout

Following the WBO notice, The Ring Magazine shared an Instagram post stating, “Riyadh Season and Sela are not interested in making a fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker, The Ring has learned.” No further explanation has been provided, but Turki Alalshikh himself reposted the update on X, triggering a wave of backlash from fans who were clearly unhappy with the decision. So, what fight is Turki Alalshikh interested in instead?

Interestingly, after conquering the cruiserweight division exclusively on foreign soil, Oleksandr Usyk’s potential matchup against The Ring’s 2024 Prospect of the Year, Moses Itauma, is reportedly on HE Alalshikh’s radar. The 12-0 young star, who had barely completed secondary school when Oleksandr Usyk was winning and defending unified heavyweight titles against two-time champion Anthony Joshua, has quickly risen to prominence. His streak of dominant, highlight-reel victories has led many to believe it’s time for the 20-year-old sensation to be tested against elite-level competition.

But when The Ring reached out to Frank Warren regarding the potential clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Moses Itauma, Warren reminded them that the WBO is next in line to enforce its mandatory challenger, Joseph Parker, his fighter. Warren reiterated this stance during the post-fight press conference, making it clear that a Parker title shot is the fight he wants for Usyk. However, with Turki Alalshikh reportedly unwilling to pursue that matchup under the Riyadh Season banner, fans have voiced their disappointment. So, all things considered, do you think Oleksandr Usyk should retire now?