“Weird”: Gervonta Davis’ First Video Since Civil Lawsuit Caused $40M Loss Has Fans Speculating CTE

Gervonta Davis is back. Not in the boxing ring, but on social media. Why was he gone? Well, weeks before his much-anticipated fight against Jake Paul last year, his ex-girlfriend sued him for battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping. This had devastating effects on his career.

Having already discussed retirement, ‘Tank’ was forced to back out of the fight after Paul’s MVP canceled the bout. Davis was reportedly set to earn a massive $40 million paycheck from the encounter on Netflix. Regardless, it appears Davis is in high spirits with his first video on social media.

Gervonta Davis shows off his old moves

In a clip obtained by Fight Hub TV, Davis can be seen dancing in a rather unusual manner. “Gervonta Davis is back on social media, with an unusual video,” Fight Hub TV captioned the post. However, for Davis’ long-time followers, this behavior is nothing out of the ordinary. Several videos circulating across the internet show Davis frequently showcasing his “unusual” moves—antics that feel oddly unbecoming of his undefeated aura.

Davis’ absence from social media followed a turbulent year inside and outside the ring. Before ultimately missing out on the Jake Paul fight, Davis had squared off against Lamont Roach Jr. The matchup wasn’t unfamiliar territory, as the Baltimore native had already defeated Roach Jr. twice in the past. However, when they met again under the bright lights, the outcome was drastically different.

Roach Jr. pushed Gervonta Davis to his limits, to the point where ‘Tank’ was forced to take a knee mid-fight—an incident that sparked significant controversy. In the end, Davis recorded the first draw of his professional career against Roach Jr. Still, in response to Davis’ latest video, some fans have begun speculating whether the boxer may have absorbed too many blows to the head.

Davis was always a little weird, says fan

One of the first comments the post received aimed to mock Davis for his moves and his infamous knee during the Roach Jr. fight. “Y’all he’s playing, but he’s showing that his knee is better; he had surgery on it recently,” the user commented. No reports confirm that Davis had indeed had surgery.

Meanwhile, this user wasn’t surprised by Davis’ dance moves. “He has always been a little weird. Pitbull made it worse,” the user commented. Davis’ fight against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz was a close affair, where ‘Pitbull’ landed pretty decent blows. However, Davis ultimately won the fight by decision.

The next user had a theory about why Davis posted the dancing clip. “CTE, boredom, needing a little attention, he good,” the user commented. While CTE is a prevalent problem in boxing, Davis doesn’t appear to show many symptoms quite yet.

Another user pointed out the video wasn’t out of the norm for Davis. “He always [does] these videos like that dancing one,” the user wrote. However, Gervonta Davis always gets mocked for the videos as well.

For someone else, however, the video was confirmation that Davis was suffering from CTE. “Yep …. CTE confirmed I see why he said he done with boxing,” the user commented. While Davis has indicated he will hang up his gloves, that could always be a ploy to gain more attention.

CTE or not, fans appear relieved to see Gervonta Davis back to his usual self after what was a turbulent year for him. What did you make of Davis’ moves?