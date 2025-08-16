What Did Dillian Whyte Test Positive For? 2 Year Ban & Anthony Joshua Fight Cancellation

Dillian Whyte is back on track, ready to make his mark in the heavyweight boxing scene. Since his 2022 loss to Tyson Fury, the British-Jamaican veteran has bounced back with a hat-trick of victories. Now, he’s set to face undefeated English fighter Moses Itauma at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight title on the line.

Known as ‘The Body Snatcher,’ Whyte is determined to step back into the ring and prove he’s among the world’s top heavyweights. His journey hasn’t been without challenges, both inside and outside the cage. Before he clashes with Itauma for the WBO crown, let’s take a closer look at his controversial history with banned substance violations, starting with the 2012 incident.

Why was Dillian Whyte banned for 2 years in 2012?

Dillian Whyte was a 24-year-old menace when he faced Hungarian fighter Sandor Balogh in October 2012 at The Glow, Bluewater, Greenhithe. As his stardom was on the rise, a controversy soon complicated the heavyweight’s career. On October 13, Whyte tested positive for the banned substance methylhexaneamine (MHA). The substance was found in a nutritional supplement called Jack3D, which had already been discontinued at the time.

The British-Jamaican heavyweight claimed he hadn’t knowingly consumed the substance. However, that defense wasn’t enough for tribunal chairman Charles Flint. In his written verdict, Flint stated, “It was plainly intended to be a performance-enhancing supplement which an athlete should only take after having taken great care to ensure that it does not contain a prohibited substance.”

Flint didn’t stop there. He criticized Whyte for failing to consult his team or coaching staff before taking the supplement, delivering a harsh reality check. The written verdict further highlighted that the heavyweight hadn’t checked with his coaches or sports authorities to confirm whether the supplement was safe or not.

The verdict added: “The athlete took no steps to make any proper enquiries of his manager or coach, any person with medical or anti-doping expertise, or the sports authorities, as to whether the supplement was safe to take. A one-minute search on the internet regarding Jack3D or its listed ingredient, dimethylamylamine, would have revealed that the product might contain a prohibited substance.”

Whyte learned he had tested positive for the banned substance while on his way to a press conference for the English title fight. To make matters worse, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) confirmed he would be suspended from all sports competitions and provisionally banned from competing from 13 October 2012 to 12 October 2014 (as per Law In Sport). Just when it seemed the ordeal was over, the controversy resurfaced ahead of his fight against Anthony Joshua.

Dillian Whyte’s failed doping test and Anthony Joshua fight cancellation

Just when it seemed the ordeal was over, the controversy resurfaced ahead of his planned 2023 rematch with Anthony Joshua. Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua have been part of one of the most heated rivalries in the heavyweight scene. ‘The Body Snatcher’ had defeated Joshua on points at the amateur level, but in their 2015 professional bout, Joshua secured a second-round TKO, which was a landmark win for the Nigerian-British fighter. Fast forward to 2023, they were set to clash again at London’s O2 Arena on 12 August 2023, but the fight was called off after VADA reported an adverse analytical finding on a test from Whyte as part of the pre-fight anti-doping protocols. The cancellation was announced in early August 2023.

A statement from Matchroom Boxing ahead of their August 12 bout grabbed attention, revealing that the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) had informed them that Dillian Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.” The announcement added that a full investigation would be conducted, and as a result, the highly anticipated fight between Joshua and Whyte was called off.

This was followed by a Sky Sports report, where their leading forensic expert concluded: “Mr. Whyte was the victim of a contaminated supplement that did not disclose [the contaminant] among its ingredients, and he did not ingest the [contaminant] intentionally.” In other words, Whyte had not deliberately consumed the banned substance. During this period, the British heavyweight expressed his frustration with the lengthy process.

He opened up to Sky Sports, stating his innocence: “It’s been really tough, because I knew I was innocent, but then you can’t talk, you can’t say anything,” while also noting that he had to remain professional throughout the drawn-out investigation. By 2024, Dillian Whyte was finally cleared to continue his boxing career.

Since his defeat to Tyson Fury in April 2022, Whyte has boxed just three times, and while wins over Jermaine Franklin, Christian Hammer, and Ebenezer Tetteh padded the record, critics on X and Reddit debate whether those opponents were truly top-tier. Some fans argue the activity level isn’t enough to sharpen a 37-year-old heavyweight for a rising, undefeated talent like Moses Itauma. Others counter that Whyte’s battle-tested grit still makes him a dangerous gatekeeper.

That also left us waiting to see him fight Anthony Joshua somewhere in the future! Now, as he makes his comeback, a victory against Moses Itauma could be a defining moment, boosting his record and cementing his legacy in the eyes of fans. With that in mind, what do you think about Dillian Whyte and his controversial positive tests? Share your thoughts in the comments below!