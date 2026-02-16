“What Did You Do?”: Commentators Max Kellerman and Andre Ward Argue During Zuffa Boxing Live Broadcast

Zuffa Boxing 3 rolled into the Meta Apex Arena on Saturday night, delivering an eight-fight card packed with action. But it was one particular bout that sparked a clash at the commentary desk. Oswaldo Molina squared off against Joshua Clark in a six-round contest. And during the fight, Molina’s performance drew a lofty comparison from commentator Max Kellerman, who likened him to a boxing legend. However, his broadcast partner, Andre Ward, wasn’t on board with the assessment.

“That’s a beautiful jab,” Kellerman said. “That’s that Larry Holmes flick jab, Andre. It lands, it snaps out hard. It comes quick and snaps out hard… You know, by the way, when I make comparisons, this guy reminds me a little of Greg Haugen or that guy, Jeff. I’m not saying it’s comparable to that level, but there’s something reminiscent in it.

Larry Holmes’ jab wasn’t just a stiff, piston-like weapon—he frequently threw it with a loose, fast, whip-like motion—described as ‘flicking’ it out. This allowed for exceptional speed, range control, and the frustration of opponents. Meanwhile, it was still packed with surprising pop because of his timing, hip involvement, and relaxed arm. But Ward didn’t seem to agree.

“You know they’re taking you at your word, verbatim,” Ward told Kellerman. “You know what they do.

Kellerman became defensive and tried to elaborate on his point.

“What did you do, Andre?” Kellerman asked. “Do you know what I mean when I say he’s throwing that Larry Holmes jab the way he’s snapping it out?

Ward responded, claiming that even though he understood what Kellerman was trying to say, not everyone will be that receptive to the comparison.

“I know what you mean,” Andre Ward added. “But they’re not going to accept it like that.

Kellerman, however, dismissed the concerns, noting, “That’s their problem.”

Oswaldo Molina emerged victorious from the six-round contest, earning a unanimous decision to secure his ninth professional win and maintain his unbeaten record. For Joshua Clark, the loss marked the second defeat of his career. He had entered the bout on a three-fight winning streak after rebounding from a setback in September 2022.

Earlier this January, Zuffa Boxing unveiled its broadcast team. Veteran ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore was tapped to handle ringside duties, with Max Kellerman and Andre Ward serving as analysts.

Coming back to Max Kellerman, though, he is not the most liked individual in boxing circles—some even find him polarizing. He is often accused of being overly enthusiastic, biased, or even inattentive.

Ariel Helwani went off on Max Kellerman

Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani wasn’t too kind to Max Kellerman following the debut broadcast of Zuffa Boxing. Helwani accused the analyst of abandoning objectivity in favor of promotion. Reacting to the show, Helwani said Kellerman’s commentary crossed the line from analysis into hype.

“Throughout the broadcast, he is continuously talking about TKO, Dana White, and Nick Khan,” Helwani said. “All these people that he has close personal relationships with.

He argued that while enthusiasm is expected during a launch event, credibility should not be sacrificed.

“There’s a way to hype it up without shilling and going over the top,” Helwani added. “It feels over the top… What the hell happened to Max Kellerman? This is over the top. And dare I say, unlistenable.”

That being said, it appears Max Kellerman can’t stop becoming the center of attention even when he is not supposed to be. But what did you think about his comparison? Was it over exaggerated?