What Flag Does Cherneka Johnson Carry? All About Her Maori Roots, Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

Cherneka Johnson has reached a point in her career where her story is being told far beyond the boxing circles. She is now one of the most well-known names in women’s boxing, frequently showing on major international cards. Now, ‘Sugar Neekz’ is set to defend her undisputed bantamweight world title against Amanda Galle on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, as part of the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua event.

As her fame grows, fans are becoming more curious about the lady behind the belts. Questions about the flag she carries, her ethnic background, and the life events that shaped her fighting spirit are being asked more often. Well, the 30-year-old’s journey is not just about championships. It’s also about identity, perseverance, and learning to cope with loss.

Cherneka Johnson’s Māori roots, ethnicity, and religion

Cherneka Johnson was born on March 3, 1995, in Tauranga, New Zealand. She was born into a Māori family and is of Ngāti Ranginui descent. Her iwi affiliation places her firmly within the Indigenous Māori community of Aotearoa, and her cultural heritage is widely recognized in both Māori and New Zealand sporting circles.

‘Sugar Neekz’ spent her early years in New Zealand before moving to Australia at the age of eleven. She began boxing in Australia, where she established the foundation of her professional career. As a result, many boxing profiles list her sporting nationality as Australian. The 30-year-old competes under the Australian flag and represents Australia on fight night, while her birthplace and cultural identity are firmly rooted in New Zealand.

This dual identification is not a contradiction but rather a reflection of a mixed national identity. Ethnically, Cherneka Johnson is proudly Māori, and that identity has often been highlighted during major milestones in her career. She is one of the first Māori boxers to win a world championship title. Her accomplishments have also had an impact outside the ring, particularly on Indigenous representation in combat sports.

As for her religion, ‘Sugar Neekz’ has kept her beliefs private. There are no verifiable public comments or reliable sources confirming her religion. As with much of her personal life, she has chosen to keep that part of her identity out of the public conversation. But what we do know about is that she went through a major personal crisis back in 2022.

The tragedy that shaped her fighting career

Cherneka Johnson faced a personal tragedy in 2022, which forever changed her perspective on life and fighting. Her younger brother, Levi Johnson, was fatally stabbed outside a Brisbane gym. He was just 23 years old. The loss came just weeks before the 30-year-old was set to defend her world title.

Despite the emotional weight of the situation, ‘Sugar Neekz’ chose not to withdraw from the fight. She entered the ring carrying grief, which athletes almost never compete through. After defending her IBF world title in a difficult and bloody fight, she dedicated the victory to her brother. Johnson spoke about fighting with him “in her corner” and using tunnel vision to get through the week.

“I’m dedicating this to my brother, and I’m so glad I got the job done. I know he’s here in my corner,” Johnson said after the fight, her face still marked from the battle. Later, she acknowledged how terrible that time had been for her and her family. “It was hard. It was a hard time during that week with my family,” she explained, holding back tears.

Cherneka Johnson also paid a rare and deeply personal tribute to her brother on social media. “My brother, you brought so much love, happiness, laughter, challenge, adventure, tears, and headaches to all those around you,” she wrote. “That cheeky smile was contagious. May you watch over us, show us your love and protection. Forever in our hearts.”

Since then, ‘Sugar Neekz’ has rarely spoken publicly about her grief, but her actions inside the ring have spoken their own story. Her career has not slowed down. Instead, she continued to rise, recovered from setbacks, won more world titles, and eventually became the undisputed women’s bantamweight world champion in 2025. The loss taught her what true suffering is like and, even more importantly, how to deal with it.