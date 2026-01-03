What Flag Does Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro Carry? Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion of Jake Paul’s MVP Boxer

Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro is quietly rising to prominence on Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions list. The undefeated featherweight will return to the ring on January 3, 2026, against Alfredo Cruz in an eight-round contest. The fight will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as part of the Serrano vs. Tellez card, which will be promoted by MVP and broadcast live on DAZN.

As Rivera-Pizarro continues to headline cards and gain traction under Jake Paul‘s MVP brand, interest in his background has grown. Fans following his meteoric rise want to know more than just his record. They want to know where he came from, what flag he carries, and how his identity has formed the fighter who is now emerging as one of Puerto Rico’s most promising prospects.

What are Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro’s nationality, ethnicity, and religion?

Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro is a Puerto Rican professional boxer who proudly represents his native country. He was born in Ponce and is based in Salinas, and carrying the Puerto Rican flag is an important part of who he is as a boxer and a person. There isn’t much information available regarding his precise ethnic heritage, but he is Puerto Rican and falls under the broader Hispanic or Latino umbrella.

Beyond that, he hasn’t disclosed anything publicly, and there are no official sources that dig deeper into the subject. Rivera-Pizarro has also kept his religious beliefs private. There are no public interviews or reputable sources that confirm his religious or spiritual beliefs. Like many young boxers concentrating on their careers, he has opted to keep that portion of his life private.

Rivera-Pizarro has the resume of a rising star

Born on May 17, 2001, Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro has been around boxing basically his whole life. Rivera-Pizarro was born on May 17, 2001, and has spent much of his life around boxing. He began training in 2008 and gained extensive amateur experience before thinking about turning pro. He fought all around the world, representing Puerto Rico on a global scale, and won over 100 amateur matches as well as numerous national titles.

After a long amateur run, he turned pro in March 2022 and has been undefeated since. The 24-year-old is currently 13-0 with 7 knockouts, with several first-round finishes to prove that his power carried over right away. But things really took off for him in the Most Valuable Prospects series. His seventh-round TKO of then-unbeaten Justin Goodson was a watershed moment that helped put him on the map as someone an MVP could build around.

Following that, he won by unanimous decision over Andy Beltran in Caguas and Alexis Eduardo Molina in San Juan, proving his ability to remain calm and professional even when fights go the distance. Most Valuable Promotions officially signed him in September 2024, signifying that he is a key player in their long-term ambitions for Puerto Rican boxing.

Since then, they’ve continuously promoted him as one of the island’s emerging stars. His upcoming fight in San Juan is a significant step forward, especially with a home crowd behind him and expectations rising. Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro, undefeated, with a strong amateur background, and proudly repping Puerto Rico, is moving forward with real momentum. January 3 is more than just another fight; it’s the next step in a career that’s been building the right way.