What Flag Does Kevin Cervantes Carry? Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

Kevin Cervantes is set to step onto the stage of his career so far. On Friday, December 19, 2025, he will fight Jahmal Harvey in a six-round super featherweight bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The bout will take place at 130 pounds and will be held on the undercard of the high-profile Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua event, giving Cervantes the global exposure he highly deserves.

For many fans, this is their first true encounter with the undefeated Colombian prospect. Cervantes has quietly gained momentum with his all-action style and flawless knockout record. As his name spreads beyond regional cards, curiosity naturally grows. People want to know where he’s from, what flag he carries, and what defines him beyond the ring.

Kevin Cervantes’ Ethnicity & Nationality

Kevin David Cervantes Aragón was born on October 10, 2000, in Colombia. He has Colombian citizenship and represents his country whenever he competes. While some sources claim he is originally from Valledupar, others mention Barranquilla as part of his background. What remains constant is his Colombian identity, which he has never strayed from as his career advanced.

The 25-year-old’s ethnic background has not been made public. Colombia is a multiethnic country with Mestizo, Afro-Colombian, Indigenous, and mixed heritages scattered throughout several regions. In Cervantes’ instance, there has been no documented declaration confirming his exact ethnic roots, and no trustworthy sources have expanded on that aspect of his life.

Kevin Cervantes has also opted to maintain complete privacy when it comes to his religion. He has not discussed his beliefs publicly in interviews or on social media. So, there are currently no verified records or statements confirming his religious beliefs.

Cervantes’ impressive boxing career

Kevin Cervantes began boxing at the age of eleven. He was drawn to the sport as a means to channel his energy, and little did he know that it would become a lifelong passion. Before turning professional, he amassed an impressive amateur resume, reportedly competing in 87 amateur bouts. That foundation influenced his aggressive approach in the ring and comfort in high-pressure situations.

After a splendid amateur run, he made his professional debut in 2022, in Colombia. Cervantes has since remained undefeated, with a perfect 5-0 record. Every one of those victories has been by knockout, giving him a perfect stoppage rate. His most recent victory, a first-round TKO in September 2025, cemented his reputation as a quick finisher.

Cervantes is well-known in the ring for his constant pressure and forward mobility. His style is often linked to the influence of Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán, a similarity that shows his intent more than hype. The 25-year-old currently trains under Oscar Negrete and is managed by Rob Suarez, while basing himself in Los Angeles as his career grows.

The fight against Jahmal Harvey marks a major step up in competition, as he makes his first appearance on a major international undercard. With an unblemished record and nothing to lose, he now has the opportunity to present himself to a global audience. Whether he rises to the occasion is something fans will find out soon.