What Happened Between Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo? Story Behind Backstage Beef Explained

On May 29th at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, during the Caleb Plant vs. Jose Armando Resendiz press conference fans caught a surprising sight. Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo, chat quietly and even whisper to each other after half-rising from their seats. It looked like water under the bridge. But here’s the twist. What now seems like cool heads prevailing was anything but that a year ago. So let’s peel back the curtain and unpack what went down between Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo.

Caleb Plant has clearly stated that he stands by his decision to thwack Jermall Charlo in public. Why? In case you already didn’t know, the former super middleweight champion from Nashville found himself splashed across headlines last year after a viral video caught him landing a sharp left slap on the older Charlo, the reigning WBC middleweight titlist. The incident unfolded backstage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, right after the weigh-in for the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford blockbuster last year. Caleb Plant was quickly pulled away by security before things got uglier, but the moment lived on through countless replays.

What’s more, Sweathands even broke his silence in an Instagram Live session, giving his side of the story in full. According to him, the heated exchange didn’t just come out of nowhere. Jermall Charlo allegedly provoked him by hurling insults and, more notably, yanking on his beard multiple times. Plant said he kept his cool initially, issuing a clear warning to stop. But when Charlo allegedly doubled down, the 32-year-old decided enough was enough.

“My wife did not get smacked,” Plant emphasized, setting the record straight. “Nobody touched my wife. I mean, it was just me and ol’ buddy.” He continued, “I mean, a man has got a right to defend himself. Grown man touch another grown man in his face, pulling on his beard real hard, I’ve got the decency to tell you not to do that again and I don’t smash on you right there.” With that, Plant chalked it up to self-respect, adding, “I got enough decency to tell you not to do that again. And you know the only thing you can reply is with, [that] ‘I’m a b–ch a– white boy. And look, you at you getting all shook like a b–ch a– white boy would. … acting like a b–ch.’ And then, you know, you immediately grab my face again even harder, after I asked you not to do that no more… I done told you to quit f—– with me.”

Moreover, Caleb Plant shut down speculation that his clash with Jermall Charlo had anything to do with the champ’s drama, particularly the rumored tension between Jermall and his younger twin brother, who was gearing up to face

Canelo Alvarez at the time. “He didn’t mention my daughter or anything like that,” Plant further clarified. “It didn’t have nothing to do with any of that.”

Though both fighters are under the Premier Boxing Champions banner and advised by Al Haymon, making a future clash entirely possible, the tension between them may not stay backstage forever. Jermall Charlo, for his part, didn’t leave Plant guessing as he made it known loud and clear that he’s got payback on his mind. So what did he say?

Caleb Plant’s next move is already locked in

Jermall Charlo returns to the ring this Saturday, May 31st, taking on Thomas LaManna in a 10-round co-feature at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The bout, part of the Plant vs. Jose Armando Resendiz card, will air live on PBC on Prime Video. But when asked who he really wants next, the 33-0 boxer didn’t hesitate: “I’d rather fight Caleb Plant than Canelo. I’m not ducking nobody,” he told reporters. “I’d rather get the Caleb Plant situation handled for the world and the fans because I have to sleep with that,” said Jermall Charlo to the media a few days ago when asked who he wants to fight next.

via Getty DALLAS, TX – NOVEMBER 28: Super welterweight fighter Jermall Charlo celebrates his victory over Wilky Campfort after a technical knockout during the Premier Boxing Champions at Bomb Factory on November 28, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

That said, if Canelo Alvarez were on the table, it might be the smarter long-term play for the older Charlo. The Mexican superstar, now 35, looked sluggish against William Scull on May 3rd and could be on the decline. If Charlo can handle business against Plant, and Canelo doesn’t rebound before his September 13th clash with Terence Crawford, a window might close forever. Still, it’s the grudge match with Caleb Plant that keeps Charlo up at night.

“I want my lick back for sure. But I won’t mess up the bag,” Charlo said. “I’d rather fight him in the ring than go to jail outside,” said Charlo about Caleb Plant. “If I slap his a– today at the press conference, I’m going to jail. I’m going to get my lick back. Trust me. I would fight him in Texas.” So while both men have separate assignments this weekend, the real fireworks may be waiting just around the corner, if, of course, they both handle business under the bright lights in Vegas in a few hours. So the question is if they finally share the ring, who do you think walks out with bragging rights?