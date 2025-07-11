What Is Alycia Baumgardner’s Ethnicity? Is She of Mixed Descent?

In just a few hours, Alycia Baumgardner will put her undisputed super featherweight title on the line against rising prospect Jennifer Miranda in the co-main event of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3. This historic all-women’s boxing event, the first of its kind, takes place on July 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will stream live on Netflix at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. While Amanda Serrano headlines the card, Alycia Baumgardner remains one of the night’s biggest attractions.

After a challenging 2024 marked by personal tragedy, Baumgardner’s signing with MVP Promotions came at a pivotal moment. The 31-year-old has been on a professional tear since making her debut on March 3, 2017, ultimately capturing the undisputed super featherweight title in February 2023. As she steps into the ring for her MVP debut against Miranda, the spotlight is firmly on her. But beyond the ropes, her journey is equally compelling. If you’re someone who enjoys exploring the personal stories behind boxing’s biggest names, Baumgardner’s humble beginnings are truly worth exploring.

What is Alycia Baumgardner’s ethnicity?

Born in Fremont, Ohio, in 1994, Alycia Baumgardner is an American professional boxer who proudly represents the United States in the ring. With a richly diverse heritage, her mother is of German, Japanese, and Korean descent. However, Alycia Baumgardner’s late father, Mario Guzman Jr., was of African-American descent with cultural roots in Mexico. He introduced her to boxing at the early age of two. Coming from a family of fighters, including her father, who also boxed, she took her first formal steps into the sport at age eight when she joined the Fremont Wreckers Gym. From there, she began crafting the skills that would eventually lead her to fame and success.

In an interview with Aliyah Orozco of Rise Up News last year, Baumgardner reflected on her upbringing: “You know my dad’s Mexican, so in Mexican culture it’s instilled at a young age. I think 5 years old like we’re cooking, we’re cleaning, we’re knowing what work ethic looks like and you know making the opportunity count…. Honestly, I think it was when my dad gave me the choice to want to box.”

Alongside her father, her paternal grandmother Maria Guzman also played a vital role, teaching Alycia the fundamentals of the famed Mexican fighting style from an early age. That influence, along with her work ethic, helped mold the athlete now known as ‘The Bomb’, a fighter with a 15-1 record and an impressive 46.7% knockout ratio.

Alycia Baumgardner’s father: How did he die? All we know about the boxing star’s parents

According to his obituary, Alycia Baumgardner’s father, Mario Guzman Jr., worked at Husky Refinery in Fremont, Ohio, and previously at Local 18, operating heavy equipment and cranes in Toledo. A devout Christian, he found joy and purpose in training young boxers, including his son and three daughters. Both he and his wife, Sherry Guzman, were especially proud of their daughter Alycia, who rose to global prominence by defeating Terri Harper via fourth-round TKO in 2021 to become a world champion. But just as Alycia Baumgardner’s career was reaching new heights, tragedy struck. Her father passed away in April of last year, casting a shadow over her continued success.

Thankfully, Guzman Jr. lived to witness one of Alycia Baumgardner’s biggest milestones. In February 2023, the then-28-year-old unified all four major belts in the super featherweight division by defeating Elhem Mekhaled at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The loss of her father left Baumgardner grappling with deep grief and a sense of emptiness that hasn’t gone away. “I was working out today and it hit me my dad not calling to check up on me anymore. I’m hurt. I’ll keep pushing though,” she wrote on X, expressing the pain that still lingers.

Despite the emotional toll, Baumgardner refuses to falter. While her last bout against Delfine Persoon on September 27 was ruled a no contest due to an accidental headbutt, she’s stepping into the ring again, this time under the MVP’s banner. Now, as she prepares to face a formidable, unbeaten opponent, one question is: can Alycia Baumgardner channel her pain into triumph once again and add another defining chapter to her story? What do you think?