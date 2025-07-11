What Is Alycia Baumgardner’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, MVP Deal With Jake Paul, Biggest Purse & More

There was a gradual shift in women’s boxing when Alycia Baumgardner signed with Jake Paul‘s MVP back in March. Despite Amanda Serrano being at the top of the promotion, ‘The Bomb was still a massive signing. After a difficult 2024 filled with personal tragedy, the deal couldn’t have come at a better time for the 31-year-old.

On the professional side, she has been on a roll for a few years, grabbing the undisputed super featherweight title back in February 2023. And as Alycia Baumgardner steps into her MVP debut against Jennifer Miranda on the historic all-women’s card, all eyes are on her. While the deal will undoubtedly elevate her visibility, let’s see how it affects her finances.

Alycia Baumgardner’s 2025 Net Worth MVP Deal

Before penning the deal with Most Valuable Promotions, her net worth ranged between $500,000 and $1 million. Moreover, People reported her net worth to be around 1.93 million last year. The massive deal with Jake Paul’s promotion has indeed raised financial standing, which is now estimated to be at $2.14 million.

Undoubtedly, the MVP deal marks a significant boost for Alycia Baumgardner’s career. She joins a prestigious roster alongside Amanda Serrano and Chantelle Cameron in a promotion that clearly values women’s fighters. Last year, Serrano set a benchmark as the highest-paid female combat sports athlete for her bout against Katie Taylor. Given Baumgardner’s untapped potential, she’s poised to follow a comparable path to success.

The massive contract offers her better sponsorships, elevated marketability and visibility, with a platform like Netflix to show her craft, and most importantly, bigger fight purses. Alycia Baumgardner is already one of the highest-paid women’s boxers in the modern era. And with the new MVP deal, her purses are only going to go up higher.

How much does Alycia Baumgardner earn? Boxing purse history

The 31-year-old made her professional debut in 2017. During the initial stages of her career, ‘The Bomb’ used to receive only $5000 for her fights, typical for young boxers. During that time, Alycia Baumgardner kept her head down and kept winning. Even in 2018, when it felt like the loss to Christina Linardatou would derail her career, she bounced back sensationally. Her first breakout fight came against Terri Harper in 2021, where she earned $25,000. Still quite low pay, but it was just the start. While the details regarding her next matches against Mikaela Mayer and Elhem Mekhaled are not public, in 2023, she earned her first six-figure payout in her rematch against Christina Linardatou.

Baumgardner not only avenged her 2018 loss but also took home a guaranteed $350,000 with an estimated 50% of the PPV share. Following that sensational bout, she faced Delfine Persoon with $315,000 and $50k win bonus on the line. The fight’s no-contest ruling meant the Ohio native missed out on the bonus, but the payout was still substantial, especially since the event set a record. Forbes reported that Global Combat Collective LLC offered $500,000 to outbid Matchroom for the fight’s rights, marking the highest bid ever for a WBC female title fight.

Jumping to July 2025, details about the Baumgardner-Miranda fight purse remain unconfirmed. However, we can safely assume that The Bomb’s base purse will be in the $200,000–$400,000 range. Furthermore, with the Netflix and sponsorship bonus, she can easily take more than $600,000 home, marking the biggest payday of her life. And this is just the beginning for her.