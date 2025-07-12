What Is Hamzah Sheeraz’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Biggest Purse & More

On July 12th, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, Hamzah Sheeraz will step into one of the biggest fight nights of the year in his very first U.S. debut against New York’s own Edgar Berlanga. Their clash will headline alongside Shakur Stevenson’s WBC World Lightweight title defense against William Zepeda. Berlanga, who has fought at super middleweight for a long time, believes his experience at 168 lbs gives him the upper hand against the undefeated Brit. And he’s so confident, he’s reportedly willing to place an additional $100,000 bet on the outcome.

As for Berlanga’s earnings, he’s already pocketed a sizeable purse, particularly from his September 14 title showdown against Canelo Alvarez. Reports indicate Berlanga took home between $1-3 million from the bout, the highest payday of his professional career since turning pro in 2016. But what about Hamzah Sheeraz? If you are someone curious about the financial side of boxing, Sheeraz’s off-ring earnings might just pique your interest.

Hamzah Sheeraz’s 2025 net worth and endorsements

Since making his professional debut in 2017 against Duane Green, the 26-year-old has remained unbeaten and steadily climbed the boxing ranks. By 2019, he had already made a name for himself by capturing the WBO European Super Welterweight title in a win over Ryan Kelly. In a 2023 interview with The Sun, Sheeraz revealed that he was still working to repay the significant financial investment his family made during his early years in the sport, something he hadn’t fully understood at the time.

“I didn’t understand it at the time, but my dad just told me I had to take a punt on myself,” Sheeraz said. “He put every penny he had ever saved into me and luckily we are close to clearing it now.” That dedication is now paying off. According to Sporty Salaries’ 2024 report, Hamzah Sheeraz’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 million, based primarily on his boxing earnings. While the majority of his earnings are believed to come from boxing, Hamzah Sheeraz’s growing Instagram following, now over 114,000 and rising, suggests the Berkshire-born boxer may also be generating income through social media, especially given his frequent and engaging posts.

However, it was only in 2024 when his stock rose even higher after he pulled off a major upset by defeating Liam Williams to retain the WBC Silver and Commonwealth middleweight titles, an achievement that has significantly boosted his fight purses heading into future bouts.

How much does Hamzah Sheeraz earn? Boxing purse history

Though the exact figures from Hamzah Sheeraz’s early professional bouts remain unavailable, records of his purses begin with his 2019 title fight win against Ryan Kelly. Like many rising boxers, the 21-0 boxer reportedly started earning around $10,000 per fight, a figure that held steady into the following year. His earnings began to climb in 2020 after a 10th-round TKO victory over Guido Nicolás Pitto, with payouts increasing gradually from $50,000 to $70,000 as he continued his ascent.

His biggest win to date came with an impressive 11th-round TKO against Austin Williams in 2024, a performance that not only elevated his profile but also led to a high-profile ambassadorial deal with HE Turki Alalshikh to promote the ‘Riyadh Season’ slate of global boxing events. His growing reputation even landed him a surprise sparring session with international music icon Justin Bieber. That night, Hamzah Sheeraz’s fight purse reportedly reached $100,000, the highest of his career at the time. But little did he know, the numbers would only get bigger.

Later, Sheeraz faced Tyler Denny for the European middleweight title at Wembley Stadium, on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s IBF title clash with Daniel Dubois. That bout, part of the second ‘Riyadh Season’ event on international soil in 2024, earned him a reported $250,000. His biggest payday came in February 2025, when his bout with Carlos Adames ended in a controversial split draw, netting him a career-high $800,000. While the exact purse for his upcoming bout with Edgar Berlanga hasn’t been disclosed, it’s expected to surpass previous figures.

So the question is: will Hamzah Sheeraz remain undefeated, or will Edgar Berlanga’s experience and power prove too much for the 26-year-old? What do you think?