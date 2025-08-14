What Is Moses Itauma’s Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion: Is the Heavyweight Star Nigerian?

Moses Itauma suggested that his older and more experienced opponent, Dillian Whyte, is putting on a “nice guy” act ahead of their WBO Inter-Continental Heavyweight title defense on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Riyadh as part of Esports World Cup Fight Week. Navigating the final press conference, he described the tactic as “playing a sheep to catch a wolf.”

At just 18 years old, Itauma is widely regarded as the best teenage heavyweight in the world, boasting an unbeaten 12-0 record with 10 knockouts, giving him an 83.33% KO ratio. He was named ESPN’s 2024 Prospect of the Year and is lauded for an amateur run that saw him go 24-0 with 11 KOs. Many argue he is the most promising teenager in the sport, period. For perspective, Mike Tyson was 20 years, 4 months, and 22 days old when he famously stopped Trevor Berbick in two rounds to claim the WBC title in November 1986, just 20 months after his debut and in his 28th fight. For Itauma to break that record, he would have needed to become champion before May 20, 2025. That milestone has now passed, and instead, he has set his sights on building a career akin to Floyd Mayweather’s.

But beyond his in-ring achievements and skills, who is Moses Itauma really? What is his nationality, ethnicity, and religion? Is the heavyweight star Nigerian? If these questions have crossed your mind, stick around, as this article will cover them all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Is Moses Itauma Nigerian? Ethnicity and nationality

Born on December 28, 2004, in the small town of Kezmarok, Slovakia, to a Nigerian father and a Slovakian mother, Moses Itauma, who now has the courage to face heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, once experienced racism that prompted his family to relocate to the UK, eventually settling in Kent. Beginning training at the young age of nine, Moses Itauma drew inspiration from his older brother, Karol. Ultimately, as an amateur, he won all 24 of his bouts before turning professional at 18, signing with top British promoter Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moses ITAUMA (@m.itauma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In an interview with the BBC from his gym in Essex, Moses Itauma, who has proudly represented the United Kingdom since turning pro in 2023, reflected on his journey and heritage. “It’s part of my identity, it’s not something I would change, but we weren’t treated the same way as everyone else. We would stand out because we were the only African Slovak people, but I am proud of my heritage. I think I got the best of both worlds – that Slovak toughness, mentality, and I’m strong physically from my Nigerian side,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What religion does Moses Itauma follow?

Fans often ask a simple question about heavyweight phenom Moses Itauma: what’s his religion? The straightforward answer is that he has publicly signaled a Christian faith while keeping details about doctrine, denomination, and church life private. And the clearest indication comes from Itauma himself. After an early professional win, he credited God explicitly, using classic Christian language of thanksgiving. He has also been comfortable with interview framing that mentions “faith in God” alongside training camp storylines. These may be modest signals, but they are meaningful, coming directly from his voice or with his consent, and they place him within the broad spectrum of Christian belief.

Observers have also noted that Moses Itauma sometimes wears Orthodox-style prayer beads, traditionally used in Eastern Christianity for the Jesus Prayer. On top of it, he has also been seen with a Catholic rosary, which in Western Christianity is used for meditative repetition of the Hail Mary, Our Father, and other prayers, organized into “decades” reflecting key events in the lives of Christ and the Virgin Mary.

However, none of this confirms a specific denomination. Itauma has not identified as Catholic, Orthodox, Anglican, Pentecostal, or anything more precise, nor has he made a local congregation part of his public image. The most accurate phrasing is that he is a practicing Christian in a non-sectarian sense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Off-camera, a recent fan incident revealed the pressures of rising stardom: Itauma shared how a fan jokingly blackmailed him on a train into taking a selfie—an experience that left him unsettled enough to rent accommodations near his training base to avoid public interaction. Meanwhile, fight week chatter is buzzing: analyst Duke McKenzie noted that Whyte appears “fed up” and sees a lucky punch as his only realistic route to victory, while prominent voices like Derek Chisora, Simon Jordan, Tony Bellew, and others overwhelmingly back a knockout win for Itauma.

Anyway, with just a day left until the final showdown, do you think Moses Itauma will be able to keep an undefeated record like Floyd Mayweather?