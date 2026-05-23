What Is Rico Verhoeven’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Sponsorship, and More

Rico Verhoeven is set for the biggest fight of his career. However, it’s certainly an unusual one. A kickboxer by trade, his upcoming bout against Oleksandr Usyk will see him step into a boxing ring for the first time since April 2014. For most of his career, Verhoeven has competed in Muay Thai and kickboxing, but a hefty payday appears to have lured him back to boxing.

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Speaking of a hefty payday, with the fight scheduled to unfold on Saturday night at the Pyramids of Giza, many fans have been wondering about the 37-year-old’s finances. If you’re also curious about how much the Netherlands-born fighter makes, here’s everything you need to know—from his net worth to his career earnings and more.

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What is Rico Verhoeven’s net worth?

According to a December 2022 report from Fight Matrix, Rico Verhoeven’s net worth was estimated to be around $3 million. However, there’s no clear picture of what his exact net worth is today. That said, after spending years competing in the biggest kickboxing promotion and taking part in numerous high-profile fights, it’s safe to assume his fortune has grown significantly since then.

Rico Verhoeven’s Career Earnings

While details regarding the purses from many of those bouts haven’t been publicly disclosed, a report from Sportnieuws claims that Verhoeven regularly earns around €200,000 ($232,070) per fight. The outlet also reported that he earned half a million euros ($580,175) for his most recent bout against Artem Vakhitov in June 2025.

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Meanwhile, according to Hafi, Verhoeven’s income last month was estimated to be between $18,120 and $24,840. His estimated earnings over the past year reportedly ranged from $181,040 to $240,080.

Rico Verhoeven’s Professional Career

Verhoeven is a Dutch heavyweight kickboxer widely regarded as one of the greatest in the sport’s history. He turned professional in 2004 and competed in promotions like K-1, It’s Showtime, and SUPERKOMBAT before joining GLORY.

In 2013-2014, he captured the GLORY Heavyweight Championship by winning the tournament and quickly established a legendary reign. Verhoeven became the longest-reigning champion in GLORY history, holding the title for over 11 years and defending it a record 13 times. He compiled an impressive 28-1 record inside GLORY with 10 knockouts.

His overall kickboxing record stands at approximately 66-10 (21 KOs). Known for his size (6’5″), technical precision, strong kicking game, and durability, he went on a dominant 26-fight winning streak as champion. He also secured tournament victories like the GLORY 11 and GLORY 77 Heavyweight Tournaments.

In late 2025, he vacated the GLORY title to pursue a boxing career, including a high-profile bout against Oleksandr Usyk this year. He also had a boxing match back in April 2014, when he fought Janos Finfera, winning the fight via second-round knockout.

Rico Verhoeven’s Brand Endorsements

The 37-year-old has several sponsorship and endorsement deals in place. According to his social media handles, he has partnered with a luxury car dealership in the Netherlands, Roobol Exclusive Cars. He often shares promotional videos on his Instagram handle with the company.

He is also an official partner and brand ambassador for the high-end vehicle customizer Urban Automotive. Besides that, he is a co-owner of The Kickboxing Society. He partnered with the fitness chain to expand the brand across the Netherlands and internationally, creating workouts and digital training based on his personal fighting philosophy.

Verhoeven is also set to appear in the sequel to Road House. The first movie famously had UFC star Conor McGregor.

Rico Verhoeven’s House and Cars

While many details about Rico Verhoeven’s houses and car collection remain undisclosed, the Dutch kickboxing superstar has offered fans a few glimpses into his luxurious lifestyle over the years. In 2018, Verhoeven revealed that he had purchased a brand-new black Range Rover with a custom red leather interior.

However, the excitement did not last long, as the 37-year-old was involved in a minor road accident just hours after picking up the luxury SUV. Thankfully, Verhoeven escaped unharmed and even joked about the incident on social media. As for his real estate ambitions, Verhoeven shared plans for his dream home in 2025.

The fighter posted 3D designs of a sleek white villa featuring modern architecture, a large garden, a swimming pool, and a jacuzzi. Designed by architect Marco van Veldhuizen, the house reflects Verhoeven’s taste for luxury and minimalism.

That being said, Rico Verhoeven is set for one of the biggest paydays of his career in his upcoming fight against Oleksandr Usyk. According to Sporty Salaries, the Dutch kickboxing star is expected to earn around $17 million from the bout alone. With such a massive purse on the line, Verhoeven’s overall net worth is likely to see a significant rise following the fight.