What Is Ryan Garcia’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Ryan Garcia has turned his early success in the boxing ring into a much bigger commercial empire. His lightning-fast hands first made him a standout prospect, while his massive social media following helped turn him into one of boxing’s most recognizable stars. Today, Garcia commands multimillion-dollar fight purses and earns significantly from endorsements and other business ventures.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Ryan Garcia’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Garcia’s net worth is around $50 million as of 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

That wealth mostly comes from Garcia’s boxing career. Endorsements and commercial appearances provide another income stream. His biggest payday came against Gervonta Davis in 2023. That fight reportedly brought Garcia approximately $30 million.

Garcia’s earning power grew dramatically after becoming a major attraction. His social following helped make him valuable beyond traditional boxing audiences. He later collected another reported $30 million purse. That came from his 2024 fight against Devin Haney.

ADVERTISEMENT

His financial rise didn’t happen overnight. Garcia initially earned modest purses during his professional beginning. His reported first listed purse was only $250,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2026, his reported fight income had changed considerably. His fight against Mario Barrios reportedly generated a $20 million purse. His upcoming Benn fight is reportedly worth roughly $15 million.

These figures represent reported earnings, not guaranteed take-home money. Taxes, trainers, managers, promoters, and expenses reduce fighters’ final income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago WBC Champ Mario Barrios faces off with Ryan Garcia WBC Welterweight boxing champion Mario Barrios and challenger Ryan Garcia face off before their highly anticipated bout in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featuring: Ryan Garcia Where: Hollywood, Alabama, United States When: 21 Jan 2026 Credit: Alexander G. Seyum/WENN Hollywood Alabama United States Copyright: xAlexanderxG.xSeyum/WENNx wenn40900863 ASDx wenn40900863

Ryan Garcia’s career earnings

Garcia’s documented boxing purses have climbed sharply since 2019. Salary Sport currently lists approximately $116.3 million. That figure covers ten recorded purses through his 2026 Barrios fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

There aren’t separate UFC earnings because Garcia never fought professionally in the UFC. His income comes from professional boxing and commercial partnerships. His current reported purse against Benn stands at around $15 million.

Bonuses aren’t consistently disclosed across Garcia’s boxing contracts. Pay-per-view participation can also change final earnings. Therefore, reported purse totals shouldn’t equal Garcia’s personal take-home income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fight Reported purse Result Romero Duno, 2019 $250,000 Win Francisco Fonseca, 2020 $250,000 Win Luke Campbell, 2021 $800,000 Win Emmanuel Tagoe, 2022 $1.5 million Win Javier Fortuna, 2022 $3.5 million Win Gervonta Davis, 2023 $30 million Loss Oscar Duarte, 2023 $10 million Win Devin Haney, 2024 $30 million No contest Rolando Romero, 2025 $20 million Loss Mario Barrios, 2026 $20 million Win

Ryan Garcia’s professional career

Garcia started boxing when he was only seven years old. His amateur career eventually produced a remarkable 215-15 record. He also won 15 national amateur championships during that period.

ADVERTISEMENT

He turned professional at 17 in June 2016. Garcia initially fought four times in Mexico before turning 18. Golden Boy Promotions signed him later that year.

His rise accelerated through spectacular knockout wins against Romero Duno. Francisco Fonseca also fell quickly against Garcia’s signature left hook. Luke Campbell then tested Garcia’s resilience in 2021. Garcia recovered from a knockdown and stopped Campbell.

ADVERTISEMENT

His biggest professional breakthrough arrived against Mario Barrios in 2026. Garcia dropped Barrios and won their twelve-round championship fight. That victory delivered Garcia’s first full WBC world championship.

Ryan Garcia’s brand endorsements

Garcia’s popularity extends well beyond boxing’s usual audience. His social media presence helped turn him into an attractive marketing figure. His known partnerships include Gatorade, Gymshark, 1800 Tequila, Dior, and YoungLA.

His Gatorade agreement became especially notable during 2021. Garcia became the first American professional boxer signed nationally. He later appeared alongside Damian Lillard during Gatorade’s All G campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gatorade partnership remains his clearest publicly documented endorsement.

Brand Partnership detail Signed Gatorade National endorsement and television campaigns 2021 Gymshark Training apparel partnership Before 2021 1800 Tequila Brand endorsement Reported before 2024 Dior Fashion collaboration and endorsement Reported before 2024 YoungLA Fashion and fitness partnership Reported before 2024

Ryan Garcia’s house and cars

Garcia purchased his first publicly reported home in California during 2022. The Porter Ranch property reportedly cost approximately $3.1 million. It features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 3,680 square feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The property also includes a pool, spa, outdoor fireplace, and Los Angeles views. Public reports haven’t reliably established whether Garcia still owns that property today.

Garcia has publicly been linked to several expensive performance cars. His reported collection includes a Lamborghini Urus and a Ferrari 488 GTB. A Porsche 718 Boxster has also been associated with his collection.

Garcia’s money story follows boxing’s modern superstar model. His fists created the career, while social media expanded his market. Major fights then transformed that attention into enormous reported purses. His $50 million estimated net worth reflects that growth. The Benn fight could add another major chapter financially.