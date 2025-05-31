What Is Thomas LaManna’s Net Worth in 2025? Endorsements, Career Earnings & More

The last anyone saw Jermall Charlo, the undefeated two-division champion, in the ring was in November ’23 in a ten-round bout against Jose Benavidez Jr. It was a unanimous decision win for Hit Man, after which he was in a dilemma about retirement. But then, PBC announced in April how Charlo would be facing WBC-ranked No.11 boxer Thomas LaManna for a tune-up fight.

Now that is a big opportunity for Cornflake, who has mostly fought for regional titles throughout his fourteen-year-long career. The payday is going to be good. And what’s more, if the 39-5 orthodox wins by leveraging the thirty-five-year-old’s inactivity. Following this, he can rise further in the super middleweight division and aim for higher purses. Now, as the WBO Gold world champion meets Charlo in the ring on May 31 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, here are some details about the Belleville native’s net worth, endorsements, and purse earnings.

Thomas LaManna’s net worth and endorsements

There are no official or widely reported figures for Thomas LaManna’s net worth as of 2025. However, considering his career trajectory, caliber of opponents, and the typical earnings for boxers at his level, his net worth is likely estimated to fall within the low-to-mid six-figure range—approximately between $200,000 and $500,000. The fact that he’s fought forty-four fights makes it evident that his purses must be competitive. Currently, the thirty-three-year-old is the vice president of Rising Star Promotions and president of TL Properties – South Jersey, LLC. These ventures account for the boxer’s additional income.

Moreover, LaManna has endorsements with sports apparel and health supplement brands. However, the specifics are not made public, so it is hard to pinpoint the brands he’s partnered with. But one thing to note would be the free products and compensation Cornflake receives for promoting some brands on his social media. Sponsors as of June last year include

Trifecta [Sports and recreational app]

JAK Securities Inc.

Suburban Disposal Inc.

Designer Wraps

Calvi Electric

Ideal Used Cars

Growing Smiles

Divine Health Products

Kaizen Collision Center

C4 Energy

Hill Street Boxing

FB Roofing & Sliding

Sure, those are a lot of sponsors, but don’t mistake that with LaManna being rich. Compared to top boxers, he still has a long way to go. Both in terms of boxing and in terms of financial prowess. Here’s why.

How much does LaManna earn? Boxing purse history

Thomas LaManna’s 2021 world title bout against Erislandy Lara, which ended in a first-round knockout loss, was likely his most lucrative fight prior to 2025, with typical purses for challengers in such events ranging from $50,000 to $150,000, depending on factors like event scale and broadcast rights. His upcoming clash with Jermall Charlo on May 31, 2025, is being described as “easily the brightest spotlight he will have ever fought in” and “his most lucrative-ever fight.” While the exact purse has not been disclosed, co-main event fighters on major U.S. cards often earn between $75,000 and $200,000, particularly when facing high-profile, undefeated opponents like Charlo.

To date, LaManna has competed in 45 professional bouts. His earnings have generally aligned with what’s typical for fighters at the regional and national levels, where purses often range from a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars per fight. With only a handful of high-profile matchups, most of LaManna’s career has been spent outside the top-tier spotlight. The breakdown below reflects an estimate of his previous and upcoming fight purses.

Year/Fight Type Estimated Purse Range Early career/regional fights $2,000–$10,000 State/Minor title fights $10,000–$25,000 Erislandy Lara title fight (2021) $50,000–$150,000 Jermall Charlo fight (2025) $75,000–$200,000 Other televised/co-main fights $15,000–$50,000

From those numbers, it is more than evident that Thomas LaManna doesn’t have major purse earnings to brag about. He hasn’t fought consistently at the world championship level. So, compared to other elite boxers, he’s at the lowest end of the spectrum when it comes to income from boxing. Sure, the Jermall Charlo fight is going to be his biggest payday, and that too is a modest figure.

So, if LaManna wants to make good money out of boxing, he’ll have to level up his game and choice of opponents. And who knows, maybe a victory over Charlo will pave the way? What do you think? Can he win the day after tomorrow? Or are you team Charlo?