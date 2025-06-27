What Is Tyrrell Herndon’s Net Worth in 2025? Purse, Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

For Tyrrell Herndon, coming in lighter has little to no impact on his chances of winning or losing a fight. Over the past nine years, he’s consistently taken on larger opponents, and more often than not, he’s come out on top. Just last year, Tyrrell Herndon handed the heavier Rudy Silvas his first professional defeat, claiming the Texas Combative Sports Program Texas Heavyweight title in the process. Now, history seems to be repeating itself as Herndon prepares to face the former WBC world heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder.

Despite the magnitude of the matchup, Tyrrell Herndon insists he feels no pressure heading into Friday’s 10-round main event against Wilder at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas, which will stream live on PPV.com. The heavyweight considers the opportunity a blessing, especially since, back in 2019, he shared a photo with Wilder, never imagining he’d one day face him in the ring. “When you consider this a blessing, there is no pressure,” Herndon said. “Everybody has a story, and I won’t sit here and even try to tell you mine. There is no pressure.” But setting the fight aside for a moment, let’s take a look at Herndon’s net worth and the purse he’s set to earn in just a few hours.

Tyrrell Herndon’s 2025 net worth, businesses, and sponsors/endorsements

Tyrrell Herndon, currently under contract with promoters Nelson Lopez and Joshua Chasse of Global Combat Collective, has an estimated net worth of up to $450,000, according to Sporty Salaries. This figure includes potential bonuses, fight purses, and income from sponsorships throughout his boxing career. But that’s only part of the story.

In addition to boxing, Tyrrell Herndon owns a transportation and warehousing business called TR LOGISTICS, LLC, which is expected to generate significant profits. And following his June 27th showdown with Deontay Wilder, Herndon is set to earn the highest fight purse of his professional career since turning pro in 2015.

How much does Tyrrell Herndon earn? Boxing purse history

Though the details of Tyrrell Herndon’s early fight purses remain undocumented, records from 2017 onward show a steady rise in his earnings. Like many fighters, his payouts have followed an upward trend. In 2017, he earned a modest $10,000 for his bout against Efe Ajagba. Five years later, his victory over Thomas Hawkins brought in $25,000, according to Sporty Salaries. The same amount followed the next year when Herndon defeated John Cortez via a seventh-round knockout and claimed the Universal Boxing Organization World Heavyweight title.

That title win likely enhanced Herndon’s reputation, resulting in an increased purse even in defeat. Despite losing to Richard Torrez Jr. via second-round TKO, marking his fifth professional loss, Tyrrell Herndon still earned $75,000. In the following year, he secured $30,000 each for wins over Miree Coleman and Rudy Silvas. However, nothing could have prepared him for the massive leap in earnings that would come from facing his longtime idol, Deontay Wilder. For this highly anticipated matchup, Herndon is expected to earn a career-high $350,000, including 35% of the PPV sales.

While Tyrrell Herndon steps into the ring as a significant underdog, a victory over the feared former champion Deontay Wilder would dramatically shift his career trajectory. Not only would it elevate his profile on the global stage, but it would also position him for even larger fight purses in the future. With that in mind, the question is: Can Tyrrell Herndon pull off the upset and overcome one of the most dangerous heavyweights of this era? What do you think?