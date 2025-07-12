What Is William Zepeda’s Net Worth in 2025? Career Earnings, Biggest Purse & More

It will be a clash of styles on July 12 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, as slick southpaw Shakur Stevenson faces relentless power-punching southpaw William Zepeda in what’s being billed as a bull vs. matador showdown. The bout headlines the Ring III pay-per-view card on DAZN, with Stevenson, the reigning WBC lightweight champion, aiming to deliver a career-defining performance that pushes him into the top 10 of the pound-for-pound rankings. Both undefeated, Stevenson and Zepeda are not just fighting for a title, but for legacy. Add in HE Turki Alalshikh’s much-discussed “shrinking ring” twist, and this fight has all the ingredients to become one of the most talked-about events of the year.

For William Zepeda, this night marks the culmination of a journey that began when he turned professional at just 19 years old. The hard-hitting Mexican has steadily climbed the lightweight ranks and, as an Interim WBC champion, now finds himself on the brink of stardom with his first shot at a world title. While fans are eager to see what he can produce inside the ring, others might be just as curious about his earnings outside of it. If you’re someone who enjoys keeping tabs on boxing’s off-canvas drama, William Zepeda’s financial story might just be worth a deeper look.

William Zepeda’s 2025 net worth and endorsements

The Mexican knockout artist reportedly has a net worth of $4 million, according to Sporty Salaries. His earnings stem from boxing purses, sponsorship deals, and potential bonuses. Moreover, after extending his promotional agreement with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions last year and claiming the Interim WBC World Lightweight title in November, Zepeda’s fight purses have surpassed $500,000 already. Now, with his highly anticipated showdown against Shakur Stevenson just three days away, the exact purse split remains undisclosed.

How much does William Zepeda earn? Boxing purse history

Since turning professional in 2015 with a third-round knockout win over Alonso Salvatierra, the Camaron’s exact initial pay details remain unclear. However, records of his purses from 2017 onward show a consistent upward trajectory. William Zepeda earned $10,000 for his victory over Juan Pablo Borbon, maintained that amount into 2018, and saw a bump to $15,000 in 2019 when he fought Eliot Chávez. His earnings steadily increased from there: $20,000, then $25,000, before climbing to $50,000 following an impressive third-round KO win against Luis Angel Viedas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAZN Boxing (@daznboxing) Expand Post

By 2023, the 29-year-old’s fight purses had skyrocketed. He reportedly made up to $500,000 for his bout against Jaime Arboleda, including pay-per-view bonuses, according to the Sport Rich List. In November 2024, William Zepeda returned to the ring to face Tevin Farmer, earning a guaranteed $850,000, though without any win bonus or PPV share. The following year, in a rematch against Farmer, his base purse was reported to be $600,000, but if the pay-per-view buys had exceeded 700,000 on fight night, his earnings could’ve soared to $3.1 million.

Now, with the WBC World Lightweight title on the line in his upcoming clash against Shakur Stevenson, the San Mateo Atenco native is expected to secure the biggest payday of his career. But the question is: can he hand Stevenson the first loss of his professional career? Or do you think the Olympic silver medalist will channel his frustration and hand William Zepeda his first loss, especially since he’s made it clear he doesn’t like to lose? What’s your take?