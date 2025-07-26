What Is Xander Zayas’ Net Worth in 2025? Highest Purse, Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

In a few hours, ESPN will air its last-ever Top Rank event. This will mark the end of an era in America’s broadcast history, with the show being the last boxing event to air on US TV. Therefore, it is fitting that the promotion is giving main spots to younger stars who can reshape the division in the coming days. Of the two co-main events, the light middleweight bout between Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia for the vacant WBO title appears extremely promising.

Zayas, who has been climbing the light middleweight rankings rapidly, will come into this fight with a 21-0 record. On paper, after acquiring multiple regional glories, this will be Puerto Rican’s first shot at a world title, and looks like his toughest challenge. However, the 22-year-old has been battling such odds for a while now and has built a significant portfolio doing that. So, while a win will definitely cement his place on the global stage, let’s examine how it will influence his financial future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Xander Zayas’ net worth, businesses, and sponsors/endorsements

Xander Zayas made his professional debut in 2019 after a stellar 118-14 amateur record. He was just 16 at the time when Top Rank signed him, making him their youngest prospect ever. A remarkable feat, elevated by the fact that the Puerto Rican immediately left his mark, winning 12 fights on the trot in just 28 months. Fast forward to today, and the 22-year-old has added 9 more victories to his resume and is yet to face a loss.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPTIME (@optimesports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Expectedly, his unbeaten record and captivating fighting style have attracted both fame and lucrative endorsement deals. And while it is not completely accurate, many reputable sources have estimated Xander Zayas’ net worth to be around $1.8 million, and his endorsements have played a significant part in that.

Bud Light Multi‑fight sponsorship Undisclosed Hugo Boss Apparel partnership Undisclosed Jersey Mike’s Sandwich/Burger sponsorship Undisclosed

On December 6, 2022, Zayas became the youngest boxer ever to be signed by Bud Light under the expanded sponsorship agreement with Top Rank. Furthermore, his partnership with Hugo Boss and Jersey Mike’s is also boosting his visibility and brand value across the combat world. Currently, there are no documents revealing the exact monetary value of these sponsorships. However, given the brand’s history with similar signings, it’s reasonable to estimate that the 22-year-old could be earning a five to six-figure sum annually from each endorsement deal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How much does Xander Zayas earn? Boxing purse history

Despite some high-profile brand associations, Xander Zayas’ primary source of income is boxing. And while the exact payday of his earlier fights is unrecorded, given his amateur pedigree, Zayas found himself receiving a decent five-figure payout in his debut year only.

In 2023, Xander Zayas earned nearly $450,000 in guaranteed purses across three fights. The following year, he easily exceeded that total with just two bouts. This year, he’s competed once, securing a career-best $350,000 payout. While the purse for his upcoming clash with Jorge Garcia remains under wraps, the high-profile nature of the fight suggests it could be his highest payday to date. As the main eventer, he’s also likely to pocket a portion of the pay-per-view revenue, further elevating his earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

1 Mar 19, 2022 Quincy Lavallais $30,000 2 Aug 13, 2022 Elias Espadas $50,000 3 Dec 10, 2022 Alexis Salazar $75,000 4 Jun 10, 2023 Ronald Cruz $100,000 5 Sep 15, 2023 Roberto Valenzuela Jr. $150,000 6 Dec 12, 2023 Jorge Fortea $200,000 7 Jun 8, 2024 Patrick Teixeira $250,000 (estimate) 8 Sep 27, 2024 Damian Sosa $300,000 9 Feb 14, 2025 Slawa Spomer $350,000

For Xander Zayas, the final Top Rank-ESPN card represents a pivotal moment for both his career advancement and financial success. A win here would perfectly elevate him to the top of the division, with even the Sebastian Fundora unification bout in sight. Will he be able to secure that? Let us know your thoughts down below.