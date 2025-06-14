What Nationality Are Richardson Hitchins’ Parents? Everything We Know About the Undefeated Boxer’s Parents?

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing knew exactly what he was doing when he paired the unbeaten IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins with former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. The matchup had all the makings of absurdist theater and high-level pugilism. And so far, it has delivered on the drama, with the promise of elite action still to come. In just a few hours, the two will headline a world title bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with Richardson Hitchins putting his IBF belt on the line.

While Richardson Hitchins enters the ring with youth and an undefeated record on his side, the Ferocious brings grit and recent 12-round experience from his win over Jake Wyllie. But before diving into the in-ring tactics, it’s worth taking a moment to explore the story behind Richardson Hitchins, the family that shaped him, and the background that built him. If you enjoy the off-the-canvas stories that reveal the heart behind the fighter, this is one you’ll want to stick around for.

All about Richard Hitchins’ parents

Richardson Hitchins, though of Haitian descent, was born in Brooklyn, New York, on September 26, 1997, to Haitian parents and holds American nationality. While he has spent most of his life in the United States, the 27-year-old chose to represent Haiti at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro after falling short in his bid to make the U.S. Olympic boxing team. His hopes were dashed when he lost to Gary Antuanne Russell in the finals of the U.S. Olympic trials.

Now, not much is publicly known about Richardson Hitchins’s parents, including their names or professions. However, in a post shared by @fromthebottom0161 on Instagram last year, Hitchins opened up about a difficult time in his life. He recalled how he, his mother, and his younger brother were evicted from their apartment while he was training for the 2016 Olympics. Richardson Hitchins further shared that he received the call about the eviction during training and immediately went to pick them up, with fellow boxer Shakur Stevenson by his side. Stevenson later helped Hitchins secure a Powerade sponsorship deal, which played a key role in resolving his housing crisis.

Why did Richardson Hitchins represent Haiti at Olympics

At just 19 years old, Richardson Hitchins walked through the 2016 Olympic boxing center donning red, white, and blue, speaking passionately about his dreams of making his country proud. Though his initial ambition was to represent the United States, it was his coach who first encouraged him to consider fighting for Haiti, the country of his heritage. At first, Richardson Hitchins resisted the idea, determined to qualify for Team USA.

However, the turning point came thanks to fellow Haitian-American boxer Andre Berto, who had represented Haiti in the 2004 Athens Olympics. Berto generously paid for Hitchins to travel to Azerbaijan and compete in the Olympic qualifiers. “Me and my coach had been talking about it for a while,” Hitchins explained. “He told me I should do it, but I was like, ‘Nah, man. I want to qualify for the U.S.’ But once I’ve seen all the attention I started getting and how much better it felt qualifying for Haiti, I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’” Reluctant at first, Hitchins was ultimately persuaded by his publicist, Julie Goldsticker, and close friend Shakur Stevenson to seize the opportunity, and he successfully earned a spot on the Haitian Olympic team.

Although Richardson Hitchins did not medal in Rio and was eliminated by Gary Antuanne Russell of the U.S. team, his Olympic journey laid the foundation for a promising professional career. Since then, Richardson Hitchins has risen steadily through the ranks, compiling a perfect 19-0 record with 7 wins by knockout. With that said, do you think Richardson Hitchins can maintain his undefeated streak as the competition continues to rise?