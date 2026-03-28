Narcissists think they are better than everyone else. In Claressa Shields’ case, she has broken the gender barrier as well. While there’s no denying her own accomplishments in women’s boxing, the undefeated three-weight undisputed champion appears to be living in delusion. Despite getting dropped by Arturs Ahmetovs in 2018, Shields made outrageous comments about Keith Thurman and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.

In 2018, Shields claimed she could beat Keith Thurman. Even though Thurman defeated Shawn Porter and gave Manny Pacquiao a tough competition, Shields’ self-image overshadowed Thurman’s power and skills. More recently, Shields has been targeting Rolando Romero, claiming her physicality would help her beat the WBA welterweight champion. When you make such bold comments, you have to be ready to receive bold responses.

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“I mean, Claressa Shields says she can beat me, bro,” Thurman told Underground Boxing News, reacting to her claims about Romero. “I don’t know what state she’s from, man. They got legalized marijuana out there? What [is] she smoking on, bro? We all saw her get dropped by her sparring partner. It is what it is. She [is] a female with an er***ion, baby. So, at the end of the day, she just talks a lot of talk.

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“Women and [men], they very rarely, even on an exhibition level, have they crossed paths with one another,” Thurman added during the interview. “… She’s a talented woman who’s done great things in boxing. Hats off to her. Applause. A lot of things. But when they say, ‘Stay in your lane,’ there’s a reason.”

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Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, undefeated, and five-division champion, has undeniably achieved remarkable success in women’s boxing. However, the depth of competition in her division remains limited. While lighter weight classes feature elite names like Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor, and Alycia Baumgardner, Shields has yet to face opponents who truly match her skill level.

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Meanwhile, Keith Thurman’s remarks come as he prepares for his upcoming title fight against Sebastian Fundora. The two are set to headline a PBC event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 28. Still, perhaps the most intriguing angle is that Romero has already proven he is a level above Shields.

Rolando Romero knocked out the guy who dropped Claressa Shields

Back in February 2020, Rolando Romero faced Arturs Ahmetovs in his 11th professional bout. Romero dropped Ahmetovs in the second round of their scheduled eight-round fight, securing a knockout victory. The performance highlighted the power and finishing ability that have defined his rise.

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It also underscored the idea that, despite Claressa Shields’ bold claims, there are distinct levels to the sport—particularly when comparing male and female competition on the same stage. Earlier this month, Romero appeared in a Ring Magazine interview where he addressed Shields’ callout.

“I’m not sure [why she is calling me out],” Romero said. “She also knows it’s never going to happen. “Aside from that, too, she thanked me because I knocked out the dude that had knocked her out in sparring.”

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He also added that when he first met Shields, he brought up his knockout win over Ahmetovs and claimed Shields became very defensive about it.

Moral of the story? Claressa Shields knows all too well that there’s never going to be a fight between her and Keith Thurman or Rolando Romero. So, she is using that fact to create buzz around herself. But when you look closer, it’s clear what would happen if she ever fought either of the men. Do you agree?