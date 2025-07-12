Where Is Hamzah Sheeraz From? Ethnicity, Religion, and More About His Background

In just a few hours, Hamzah Sheeraz will step into one of the biggest fight nights of the year as he makes his U.S. debut at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens. The undefeated Brit will face New York’s own Edgar Berlanga in a highly anticipated showdown, set to headline alongside Shakur Stevenson’s WBC World Lightweight title defense against William Zepeda. Berlanga, a seasoned super middleweight, believes his experience at 168 lbs gives him the edge, and he’s so confident, he’s reportedly ready to place an additional $100,000 bet on the fight’s outcome.

But beyond the trash talk and high‑stakes wagers, there’s more to Hamzah Sheeraz than just his record. With his last bout ending in a controversial split‑draw against Carlos Adames in February at The Venue during Riyadh Season, the rising star is eager to reassert his dominance. That draw in Riyadh saw scorecards of 118‑110 for Adames, 115‑114 for Sheeraz, and 114‑114, sparking debate and outrage among fans who largely felt Adames deserved the nod. Many of those fan forums even used the word “robbery” to describe the decision. To make matters more dramatic, Frank Warren later confirmed Sheeraz had competed with a broken hand, which he said affected his performance significantly.

What is Hamzah Sheeraz’s ethnicity?

Born on May 25, 1999, in Slough, Berkshire, United Kingdom, Hamzah Sheeraz comes from a family with deep roots in both England and South Asia. While much of his immediate family is based in England, his paternal lineage traces back to the Janjua clan of Muslim Rajputs from the village of Matore in the Kahuta Tehsil of Rawalpindi District, Punjab, Pakistan. However, since turning professional in 2017, Hamzah Sheeraz has proudly represented the UK in the ring as a British boxer of South Asian heritage.

And in case you didn’t know, athleticism runs in the 26-year-old boxer’s family. His father, Kamran Sheeraz, played professional cricket for Gloucestershire, while his grandfather and uncle were both accomplished boxers. And it was his uncle, Imran Sheeraz, who notably won ten national amateur titles for the Slough and Pinewood Star clubs, was the one to first inspired Hamzah to put on the gloves at just eight years old. So, with a father of Pakistani heritage and a mother of Muslim Indian descent, Sheeraz often says with a grin that, “You can call me the peacemaker.”

What religion does Hamzah Sheeraz follow?

If you’re one of Hamzah Sheeraz’s 116K followers on Instagram, or even a casual internet browser, you’ve likely come across several posts that reflect not just his boxing journey, but also his faith. From his bio to his regular updates, it’s clear that Sheeraz follows Islam, just like his parents and ancestral roots. He is often seen visiting mosques to offer his prayers, showcasing the importance of religion in his life.

Last year, Hamzah Sheeraz shared a photo of himself at the revered Masjid-e-Nabawi with the caption, “Home to the greatest man to have graced the earth. Prophet Muhammad ﷺ 💚🕌.” He was also seen visiting Masjid al-Haram in Makkah during the same period. During Ramadan, he posted another image from a mosque, his head shaved, looking serene, with the caption: “Mental clarity at its finest Alhumdulillah.” His Instagram bio even includes a verse from the Quran (9:18), which states: “Surely he only shall tend the mosques of Allah who has believed in Allah and the Last Day, and kept up the prayer, and brought the Zakat, (i.e., paid the obligatoery poor-dues) and is apprehensive of none except Allah; so, it may be that those will be among the right-guided.”

Now, both Hamzah Sheeraz and The Chosen One have plenty on the line. Why? Because, HE Turki Alalshikh is reportedly eyeing a potential bout between Hamzah Sheeraz and Canelo Álvarez, should the Brit secure a win tonight. On the other hand, Edgar Berlanga is determined to upset those plans and gunning for a statement victory to earn his own shot at Álvarez, seeking revenge for the lone loss of his career, which came at the hands of Canelo in September 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With so much at stake, the question is: who do you think will have their hand raised tonight?