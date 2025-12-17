Where Is Jahmal Harvey From? Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In just a few days, Jahmal ‘Hard Rock’ Harvey will return to the spotlight, and the platform could not be bigger. On Friday, December 19, 2025, the rising American boxer will fight unbeaten prospect Kevin Cervantes in a six-round super-featherweight bout. The fight takes place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on the undercard of the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua event on Netflix.

For Harvey, this is more than just another fight. It’s a statement moment. The former amateur phenom, once regarded as one of Team USA’s most promising Olympic prospects, is now making his own route in the professional ranks. Despite his massive accomplishments and increased fame, fans continue to have questions about the boxer making headlines. Where is Jahmal Harvey from? What is his background? And what do we know about his personal life outside the ring?

Is Jahmal Harvey American? Ethnicity & Nationality

Jahmal Harvey was born on November 19, 2002, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The town, located just outside Washington, D.C., remains a significant part of his identity. And as you can guess by this bit, Harvey is an American by nationality who has represented the United States throughout his boxing career.

Growing up in a culturally diverse environment helped shape his outlook. ‘Hard Rock’ has always embraced his African-American ancestry and remained strongly linked to his native roots. That sense of self has accompanied him from local gyms to international competition.

Family support has always been essential to his journey. His mother, Kim Harvey-Blakely, raised him with his siblings Dominic, Amir, and Kimora. His father, Jamar, has been present throughout his growth as a person and fighter. That close-knit foundation has helped the 23-year-old remain grounded as his career has progressed.

As for his religious views, Jahmal Harvey has kept them away from the public eye. There are simply no credible sources documenting his religious beliefs. But what we do know is that the youngster has already racked up achievements that one can only dream of.

Harvey’s impressive boxing career

Jahmal Harvey was first introduced to boxing at the age of twelve. His football coach, Darrell Davis, noticed his athleticism and convinced him to try the sport. Harvey spent some time balancing football and boxing before truly committing to the ring. Over the next nine years, ‘Hard Rock’ amassed an impressive amateur record of 59 wins and seven losses.

His breakout moment came at the 2021 World Championships as Jahmal Harvey won gold in the men’s 57 kg division at the age of 18! This victory broke a 14-year skid for American men at the event. He followed that up with another significant accomplishment at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago.

The 23-year-old won gold again, securing his qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Jahmal Harvey reached the quarterfinals of the men’s featherweight event at the Games but fell short of a medal. While Olympic gold eluded him, the experience proved his composure and resilience on the sport’s biggest platform.

In 2025, Harvey transitioned to the professional ranks after signing with Most Valuable Promotions. His professional debut came in August of that year. In a six-round super-featherweight contest, Harvey defeated Marcelo Del Aguila in the opening round. The American now enters his next fight with a professional record of 1-0 and strong momentum.

From world championship success to Olympic competition and now a place on a major professional card, Jahmal Harvey’s path has been steady and deliberate as ‘Hard Rock’ continues to build his career with patience and purpose. And his upcoming fight in Miami is another significant step toward establishing himself on the global stage.