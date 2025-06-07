Where Is Jeremia Nakathila From? Religion, Ethnicity, Nationality, and All We Know About Him

WBO lightweight No. 11 contender Jeremia Nakathila faces a high-stakes challenge—one that could transform his under-the-radar career into a breakout success overnight. At 35, the seasoned lightweight is set to square off against American rising star Abdullah Mason, an undefeated force quickly making waves in the division. While Mason’s meteoric rise has earned him plenty of spotlight, Nakathila remains an enigma to many.

After former WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis and Edwin De Los Santos packed and headed back home due to Davis missing weight during the final weigh-ins, it’s up to Mason and Nakathila to make the Saturday, June 7th night memorable for fans tuning in and everyone who bought the ticket for Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia. However, it can be difficult to connect with what ‘Low Key’ Nakathila is fighting for without knowing who he is. So, here it is!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jeremia Nakathila’s religion and ethnicity

Jeremia Nakathila, a seasoned 26-4 boxer who has shared the ring with elite names like Raymond Muratalla and Shakur Stevenson, was born on December 17, 1989, in Uukwanangaya, Namibia. While Namibia is a predominantly Christian nation, specific details about Nakathila’s personal beliefs remain unclear due to limited public information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremiah Nakathila (@jeremiah_nakathila) Expand Post

His first name, Jeremia, is common in English-speaking and Christian-influenced regions, including parts of Africa like Namibia. The name’s prevalence in the region reflects historical colonial and missionary influences, particularly from the German and British periods.

Nakathila’s surname is believed to be of Oshiwambo origin—a Bantu language spoken by the Ovambo people, who form the largest ethnic group in the country. Interestingly, surnames in this cultural context often carry deep-rooted ties to clan or family lineage, reflecting a rich heritage that goes beyond the ring.

While Nakathila has a lot to fight for and prove, Mason seems to have a different view of the Namibian boxer, which is a stepping stone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Abdullah Mason looks past Nakathila

Jeremia Nakathila will be the toughest challenge Mason has faced till now, but the undefeated southpaw prospect is already dreaming of a shot at the big fish. Though he remained respectful of Nakathila’s abilities, he couldn’t help but give himself a moment’s oversight. “He’s just next in line ’til I get to that world championship,” Mason told BoxingScene, making it clear that Nakathila is merely a stepping stone in his path to the top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulah Mason Original (@abdullahmason) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mason is ranked No. 2 by WBO, No.4 by WBC, and No.15 by IBF, but what he really wants is his name in the champion spot. “135 is a division I’m ready to make a lot of noise in right now,” he said. “Anybody at the top, I’ve got my eye on them—Keyshawn Davis, Shakur Stevenson, ‘Tank’ Davis, Raymond Muratalla…”

That being said, Jeremia Nakathila still has a story to tell, something that can only come to light if he wins tonight’s fight. However, doing this won’t be as easy, especially since Mason is clearly entering the ring filled with confidence. Do you think Nakathila can beat Mason?