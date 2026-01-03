Where Is Reina Tellez From? Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion of Amanda Serrano’s Opponent

When Reina Tellez took up boxing in 2011, Amanda Serrano won her first world title. Now, 14 years and 115 days later, Tellez appears to have come full circle in her boxing career, as she prepares to collide with the seven-division champion on January 3rd at the iconic Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. But she wasn’t meant to be here.

The 22-year-old undefeated prospect came in as a last-minute replacement for the fight after Erika Cruz returned an atypical finding in her VADA test. Now, Tellez will have her first 10 three-minute round fight against one of the greatest female boxers in the sport. But how much do you really know about Serrano’s opponent? If the answer is not much, that will now change.

Where is Reina Tellez from? Ethnicity and nationality

Tellez, like so many others, is daring to be great, a trait she picked up from her boxing hero, the legendary Juan Manuel Marquez. Having started her boxing journey at the age of eight, Tellez grew up in Vero Beach, Florida, a coastal city on the state’s Atlantic side. The area has quietly produced several high-profile amateur athletes across sports.

Tellez was born on May 4, 2003, and has since represented the new generation of American women’s boxing talent that has been developed almost entirely within the U.S. amateur system. This also cements her nationality as an American, who has proudly represented the United States throughout her extensive amateur career, including national tournaments.

However, ethnicity-wise, not a lot of information is available about Tellez. While she hasn’t spoken much about her ethnic roots, her surname and family involvement in her boxing career—most notably her coach/father, Martin Tellez—have led many fans to speculate about Hispanic or Latino roots.

That said, although Tellez might be missing the fame her opponent, Amanda Serrano, boasts, the 22-year-old doesn’t lack experience inside the ring.

The list of Tellez’s boxing acumen is long

Before transitioning to professional boxing, Reina Tellez spent years in the amateur ranks, securing 60 wins. From an early age, Tellez established herself as a dominant force on the national scene, capturing gold at the 2015 National Junior Olympics before going on a remarkable run in 2017 and 2018.

During this time, she won the Junior Open Championships twice, claimed titles at both the Western and Eastern Regional Opens, and topped it all off with a National Golden Gloves championship in 2018. Her consistency was just as impressive, as evidenced by her awards.

She had silver finishes at the 2018 and 2019 National Junior Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2019 Silesian Women’s Championships, where she tested herself against international competition. She has recorded wins over 2024 Olympian Alyssa Mendoza and Jewry Rodriguez.

Since turning professional, she has stuck to the traditional development route, gaining rounds and experience on undercards rather than chasing shortcuts. Wins over respected gatekeepers such as Maria Salinas, Perla Lomeli, and Mayela Perez have given her the confidence to face Serrano.

With that said, Reina Tellez has something special about her. She is not your average prospect, and clearly stands a chance of creating a huge upset. But do you think she can do it?