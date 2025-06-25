Where Is Tyrrell Herndon From? Ethnicity, Religion & More

Deontay Wilder is a marquee name in boxing, known for his 32-fight knockout streak and blockbuster showdowns against the likes of Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, and more. In contrast, his upcoming opponent, Tyrrell Herndon, has never reached that level of prominence. The fight with the former WBC heavyweight champion marks the biggest moment of Herndon’s eight-year career—a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed. Naturally, this matchup has sparked curiosity and raised questions among fans.

With the Wilder-Herndon fight right around the corner on June 27th, at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas, take a deep dive into Herndon’s roots. Where is he from? Where did he live? What ethnic background does he have? And even what religion does he follow? Here’s everything you need to know about Tyrrell Herndon before the action begins on Friday night.

What is Tyrrell Herndon’s ethnicity and nationality?

37-year-old Tyrrell Herndon is an American professional boxer of African American ethnicity. Born Tyrrell Anthony Herndon on July 29, 1987, Herndon proudly represents the United States of America in all aspects of life, whether it’s inside the ring or out of it. Herndon, who is fighting after over a year of inactivity, doesn’t have the glitz and fame like other heavyweights.

However, his story reflects the grit often seen in many athletes who have fought their way to the top. And that’s the opportunity Wilder has given Herndon. While a win over Herndon won’t bring back Wilder’s lost glory, a win over Wilder, though, can launch Herndon into overnight stardom.

He currently trains in the Morones Gym in San Antonio, where he has spent most of his life, and has fought across Colombia, Mexico, and the United States. That being said, what’s his story exactly?

Which religion does Tyrrell Herndon follow? Background

Tyrrell Herndon, unfortunately, hasn’t revealed his religious beliefs publicly. However, based on cultural and demographic indicators—such as his African American heritage, Texas upbringing, and English-origin surname—he likely follows Christianity, most probably within the Protestant tradition. Furthermore, this assumption aligns with common religious affiliations among African Americans in the southern United States, although it’s unconfirmed.

Looking at his background, Herndon’s path into boxing was an unconventional one. He started as a football player at Copperas Cove High School in Texas. In fact, he was part of his high school’s football team, which also had Robert Griffin III, the future Heisman Trophy winner. He transitioned into boxing later in life, and even then, the minimum prominence he has received came in his mid-30s. Despite being a late bloomer, Herndon has managed to build a respectable career in the heavyweight division.

With a professional record of 24 wins and 5 losses, he hasn’t held a world title, but competed for regional titles, including a UBO heavyweight title fight in Cartagena, Colombia.

All said and done, Tyrrell Herndon has the makings of a star—all he needs now is his big break. Whether he can beat Deontay Wilder to capitalize on his break is yet to be seen. However, if he does, bigger fights could be in his future. What did you make of his background?