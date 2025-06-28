Who Are Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.’s Children? All About Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s Family, Mother and More

Just a few more hours to go, and the world will finally witness who wants it more. Is it Jake Paul? Who’s often ridiculed since turning pro five years ago for facing faded names from MMA and boxing? Or Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the former WBC middleweight champion, who has had a tumultuous last few years, marked by physical and mental health struggles. A win here would restore Chavez Jr.’s place as a genuine boxing figure, and for Jake Paul, a win tonight would bring him one step closer to his dream of becoming a world champion. Despite a reputation for missing weight, the Culiacán native came in at 198.4 lbs comfortably under the 200-lb cruiserweight limit and the heaviest of his career, suggesting this move was a calculated one.

As Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. steps into the Honda Center in Anaheim with knockout intentions, his father, the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez, will be ringside offering his full support. Though initially hesitant to make predictions, Chavez Sr later expressed full faith in his son, saying he saw firsthand how hard he had trained and believed in his potential. However, setting the ring talk aside, it’s worth acknowledging the role his family played in encouraging his comeback, especially after his win over Uriah Hall, which marked his return following a three-year layoff.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All about Julio Cesar Chavez Jr’s siblings

There are four siblings in total, with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. being the eldest of the Mexican boxing legend’s children. He has two brothers, Omar Chavez and Christian Chavez. While Omar, like their father, pursued a career in professional boxing, Christian Chavez chose a different path and stayed away from the sport. So, while two of the siblings followed in their father’s footsteps, the other two carved out separate lives for themselves.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAZN Boxing (@daznboxing) Expand Post

Omar Chavez Carrasco, born in 1990 in Culiacán, began boxing at the young age of 16. Although his career didn’t quite reach the heights many anticipated, he gained recognition through his rivalry with Ramon ‘Inocente’ Alvarez, the brother of two-time undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Christian Chavez Carrasco is the third child of the boxing legend, born to his ex-wife. Unlike his brothers, Christian focused on academics and earned a degree in International Business in 2021. The youngest of the family is Nicole Chavez Escobar, affectionately known as ‘Nicky.’ She is the daughter of Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and his current wife, Myriam Escobar. Nicole has made several appearances on Mexican television as an actress, reality TV personality, model, and influencer. A mother of three, she has built a following of 64.3k on Instagram.

Meet Amalia Carrasco, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s mother

Amalia Carrasco, the first wife of Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., has long been a quiet yet resilient figure in the Chavez family’s story. Often recognized simply as the ex-wife of the boxing legend, she has chosen to stay out of the spotlight, seeking peace after enduring years of hardship. Their marriage, though blessed with three children, was marked by serious challenges: Chavez Sr.’s struggles with addiction, domestic violence, and emotional turmoil. In 1994, Amalia made the courageous decision to end the marriage, prioritizing a better future for herself and her children.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last year, her eldest son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., opened up publicly about the emotional toll those years took on her. He acknowledged her growth but admitted she still carries deep scars from the past. Chavez Jr. revealed she remains hesitant to speak out, and he’s encouraged her to seek professional help to begin healing from the trauma. He also hinted that his own struggles and inconsistent boxing career may stem from witnessing those early family hardships.

Now, as Chavez Jr. focuses on personal growth and emotional recovery, there’s cautious optimism that his upcoming bout could serve as a turning point, perhaps even a symbolic win over his past. With that said, do you think Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has what it takes to secure a win tonight?