Who Are Keyshawn Davis’ Brothers? All About Kelvin and Keon Davis

What a fall for Keyshawn Davis. He aimed to make his first triumphant defense of the WBO lightweight title before his home crowd. However, The Businessman drastically missed the weight, causing the fight to be canceled the day of the weigh-ins. Despite the headliner being thrown out, the show will go on.

According to reports, Abdullah Mason will now headline the Top Rank card against Namibia’s Jeremia Nakathila. However, despite their star being out of commission, the Davis family still has plenty to look forward to, with two of Keyshawn Davis’ siblings, Keon and Kelvin Davis, also set to compete on the card. As the brother duo works to restore the family’s pride, here’s all you need to know about them.

Meet Kelvin Davis: The comeback of dreams

Kelvin ‘Night Night’ Davis is the eldest Davis sibling, the stalwart of DB3 that keeps all three together. However, very few know that he left boxing and almost had a career outside boxing. Yes, Kelvin Davis initially stepped away from the ring to work as an electrician. However, when boxing is in your blood, you can’t stay away from it for long. After seeing his brother Keyshawn Davis’ dedication and Keon Davis’ heartfelt plea, Night Night made his way back to the ring. Last year, in an interview with Cigar Talk, Keyshawn Davis shared with a beaming smile, “Keon said, ‘Look bro, honestly, it can’t really be DB3 if you ain’t boxing’. And Kelvin had to think about it. He was working. He was an electrician.”

The eldest Davis was only 21 at the time and has made a stellar comeback since then, staying undefeated with a 15-0 record. On the weekend, the 28-year-old junior welterweight will look to continue his undefeated streak against Nahir Albright, and a victory here could give him a well-needed push as a serious contender in the light welterweight division.

While the eldest Davis has made his mark in the boxing world, the youngest, Keon Davis, is still finding his way. However, given everything we have seen, he represents the best of DB3 in all aspects.

Keon Davis: The Heart of the Keyshawn Davis Dynasty

Undoubtedly, for the DB3 to become a success, like Keyshawn Davis predicted, Keon Davis has to come through. So far, he has not disappointed. After making his debut last year, the youngest member of the trio has amassed a record of 3-0. With his distinctive style, towering at 6’3, the welterweight rising star has already made his mark.

That is not all. He is also pursuing amateur ambition, wanting to compete in the Olympics like his brother Keyshawn Davis. In the Cigar Talk interview last year, The Businessman predicted that Keon Davis would be part of the 2024 Paris Olympics. “Keon going to the Olympics, I feel little this year because of Keon going to win a gold medal at the Olympics, he’s gonna raise our brand to the roof, it’s gonna be undeniable that the Davis brothers are in boxing,” he stated, sharing his towering ambition.

While that prediction didn’t come true, as the 23-year-old missed the selections. However, since then, Keon Davis has made an incredible comeback, winning the 2024 USA Boxing International silver medal against Denmark. If he continues on the same path, no one can stop him from being part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

It may be a dark day for the DB3 with Keyshawn Davis’ fight being scrapped. However, this has also presented a unique opportunity for Keon and Kelvin to close the gap and fulfill the vision of their middle brother. If all goes well, as Keyshawn Davis predicted, maybe one day all DB3 members will be holding world titles together. Can they shake off this setback and deliver a top performance? We will find out soon enough.

