Who Are Latz and Sina? Anthony Joshua’s Relationship With Two People Who Died in Car Crash

The news regarding boxing star Anthony Joshua’s accident in Nigeria has shocked the entire combat sports world. It happened just a week after he knocked out Jake Paul in their boxing match, and he decided to end the year by visiting the country where his roots lie. Fortunately, Joshua was conscious when he was being helped out of the car he was riding in and taken to the hospital. However, a couple of other men travelling with him did not survive.

Videos of the aftermath of the accident have been going viral online, and so is the news about the passing of the two people in Anthony Joshua‘s car. But who were those people? Fans might be curious to know this, but they’d be sad to learn that the two people were very close to ‘AJ’.

The identities of the two crash victims in Anthony Joshua’s car have been revealed

A lot of the fighters, be it in MMA or boxing, prefer travelling with their teammates. It was the same in the case of Anthony Joshua when he landed in Nigeria. In the car, he was being accompanied by Sina and Latz, according to reports, and it was they who lost their lives. The loss of these lives is heartbreaking for Joshua because Sina was his longtime conditioning coach.

Sina was also there when Joshua fought Jake Paul. On the other hand, Latz, whose real name is Abdul Latif, worked as a personal trainer for Anthony Joshua and was reportedly one of his best friends. They have been associated with each other for a long time. Videos of the time when they landed in Nigeria showed them smiling and happy, unaware of the horror that awaited them.

Anthony Joshua’s holiday season has been destroyed by the loss of two of his close confidantes. But how did the accident take place? Well, let’s take a look at the reported details of the boxing star’s car crash.

Joshua’s accident, according to reports

According to reports from several major media outlets, Anthony Joshua was seated in the backseat section of the card while it was either Sina or Latz seated at the front. Reports claim that the car crash was the outcome of Joshua’s car colliding with a stationary truck near Makun on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. This area is located in Ogun State.

The bystanders wasted no time in responding to the accident and attempted their own rescue operation. The consensus is that Anthony Joshua’s car lost control due to a tire burst. “It was a two-vehicle convoy: a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV. Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him. There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed,” an eyewitness told the Punch newspaper.

Additionally, there were reports that no emergency medical team responded after the accident occurred. Instead, it was the untrained bystanders who had to do the deed. Fans on social media have expressed their anger and disappointment with the country’s medical system for its ignorance.

Anthony Joshua is currently undergoing medical treatment to nurse his injuries from the crash. We still don’t have any updates on the kinds of injuries he’s dealing with, although reports say they’re minor. We’ll have to wait for further updates on this front. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.