Who Are Moses Itauma’s Parents? Inside Boxing’s Rising Heavyweight’s Family

Moses Itauma believes he can become a heavyweight world champion within the next four years. At just 20 years old, he is preparing for the toughest test of his career so far as he faces boxing veteran Dillian Whyte on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Kezmarok, Slovakia-born fighter carries a huge weight of expectation, having long been tipped for greatness by some of the sport’s biggest names.

With only 12 professional fights under his belt, the British resident exudes confidence but remains focused on the present. Itauma has the tools to reach the top, and it seems only a matter of time before he claims a world title. However, before that comes the real test against ‘The Body Snatcher’. So, before he steps in to face Dillian Whyte tonight, let us explore his family, parents, siblings, and the background that shaped the young fighter we see today.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Moses Itauma’s mother and father?

Though details about his father’s name and background remain private, Moses Itauma’s paternal roots lie in Nigeria, as his father is Nigerian. The country has a proud combat sports tradition, particularly in boxing, producing legends like Dick Tiger and, more recently, former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Efe Ajagba. And what about his mother?

AD

In case you didn’t know, the 20-year-old also has Eastern European roots on his mother’s side. Moses Itauma and his siblings were born in his mother’s hometown of Kezmarok, Slovakia. While her name and profession remain unknown, his Slovakian mother gave him a European foundation from birth, offering dual cultural perspectives. However, the family of five didn’t stay in Slovakia for long, eventually settling in Chatham, Kent, where Moses later grew up. But why did they move?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moses Itauma’s early life and background

“We left because we didn’t feel like there were many opportunities,” Itauma told Boxing News a few years ago. “Especially because my middle brother [Samuel] is a lot darker than me and Karol and back then it was quite a racist place. My mum saw no reason to be there so we moved… It wasn’t a good place to be.” Chatham, in Medway, went on to shape Moses’s formative years. The working-class town, combined with its close ties to London’s boxing scene, created the perfect setting for a future heavyweight contender to grow. What’s more, Moses isn’t the only fighter in the family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moses ITAUMA (@m.itauma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Beginning training at just nine, Moses Itauma was heavily inspired by his older brother Karol, who captured gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics. Karol’s success in the light-heavyweight division likely helped the 12-0 boxer understand the demands of professional boxing from an early age. Ultimately, as an amateur, Moses Itauma went on to win all 24 of his amateur bouts before turning professional at 18, signing with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During his teenage years, his talent became impossible to ignore, as he collected tournament victories around the world. “Where I lived there were a lot of amateurs on the scene, and I was always in and around boxing. I had it good at school and grew close with my friends because I’d see them in class and two hours later I’d see them at the gym,” Moses recalled last year.

The fact that both brothers have pursued boxing careers highlights their parents’ supportive approach to sport. That said, do you think Moses Itauma can still stay unbeaten when he steps in the ring to face the much more experienced ‘Body Snatcher’?