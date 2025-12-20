Who Are Skye Bishop and Ally Brooke? Relationship Status, Net Worth, & Other details on Jake-Joshua National Anthem Singers

The Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua bout theatrics are in full motion, and with the undercard officially done and dusted, it’s time to shift our focus to the pre-fight rituals. That starts with the national anthem. So, which singers are representing the boxers inside the ring?

Representing the YouTuber influencer and the American arena is Ally Brooke, singing the US anthem. Well-known American singer and former band member of the hugely successful girl group Fifth Harmony, Brooke has the vocals and the charisma to nail the patriotic gesture as Paul steps in for the big fight.

Born on July 7, 1993, Allyson Brooke Hernandez kick-started her musical career on the X Factor US show, where she came across other band members for the girl group. She has released popular solo hits like “Low-Key” and also appeared on the American TV series Dancing with the Stars.

On AJ’s side is Skye Bishop, singing the UK national anthem. While not as popular as her US counterpart, Bishop has garnered a massive TikTok and Instagram following, kicking off her career as a solo, indie artist. She has also sung locally in front of staggering crowds, building her singing resume from scratch.

With star power and rising talent sharing the spotlight, the national anthem performances set the tone for a blockbuster showdown. Now, the heads turn to the bout itself, which is turning into an equally thrilling matchup.

