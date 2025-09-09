Who Are Terence Crawford’s Parents? Real Reason His Mother Paid Kids to Beat Him

Terence Crawford is all set to go one-on-one against Canelo Alvarez on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Billed as a once-in-a-lifetime showdown between two of boxing’s most dominant forces, the undefeated Crawford is hoping to become the first male boxer in the modern four-belt era to win three undisputed championships.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And to do this, he will move up in weight to threaten Canelo’s rule at 168. But while fans focus on the fight’s stakes, few truly understand Bud’s family background, particularly the effect of his mother and father, who played very different but equally significant roles in his life that may help him grab the win in this bout. Intrigued? Well, let’s dive in so that you know all about ‘Bud’ and his personal life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Everything about Terence Crawford’s mother, Debbie

Terence Crawford’s mother, Debbie Crawford, raised him in Omaha with a unique and often harsh approach. Rather than offering praise or gentle support, she pushed her son by setting challenges that most would consider extreme. Debbie reportedly encouraged local youngsters to fight Terence in their front yard, offering cash awards to toughen him up and make him listen.

“So she’ll get the little kids in the neighborhood $5 if they can win,” Crawford once shared on The Joe Rogan Experience. “We’ll be in the front yard. You know, I beat them all up.” Debbie’s parenting was based on tough love. She never celebrated his victories or showed overt affection. “I have never told him, ‘I love you,'” she confessed in an interview. “I never liked it as a kid; I never liked hugs or kisses, and it grew with me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Debbie’s harsh parental approach fueled a competitive fire in Bud that carried him throughout his boxing career. Every challenge, every punishment, fueled him with hatred and a need to prove himself. “Anything I did, whether it was in the ring or not, I wanted to win to prove a point to my mother because she would tell me I wasn’t good enough,” ‘Bud’ later confessed.

via Imago June 10, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America – Undisputed Junior Welterweight champion Terence Crawford defeats WBO Welterweight Champion Jeff Horn via KO in the Ninth round of their WBO Welterweight title fight on June 9, 2018 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Terence Crawford KO s Jeff Horn To Win WBO Welterweight Title – ZUMAt114 20180610_zap_t114_524 Copyright: xMarcelxThomasx

AD

Despite the roughness, the undefeated boxer today recognizes how his mother’s approach helped shape him into a champion. “She was tough. I love my mom to death. That’s my heart,” he explained. Her steadfast conviction in his abilities and refusal to coddle him created the resilience that became his trademark.

Today, Terence Crawford‘s relationship with his mother has improved significantly, but he adopts a more supportive parenting style with his own children, vowing to be present and encouraging at all times—very different from the approach his mother preferred to take. But what about his father? Where was he during these times?

What did Crawford’s father do?

In contrast to Debbie’s stern approach, Terence’s father, Terence Sr., provided warmth and support during his brief visits home. He was a Navy man who was often away, yet his presence had a lasting impact on Crawford. ‘Bud’ fondly recalls his father’s words, “He always told me he was proud of me… I used to cry when he left because my dad was like my best friend when he was there.”

Despite his absence, Terence Sr. played an important emotional role in his son’s life. Crawford adored every moment they were together, with his father often referring to him as their “million-dollar baby.” This bond made the separation difficult, but it also fostered in Crawford a strong desire to be present for his own children. “That’s my responsibility, to be there as their father,” he said on ESPN. “You can’t get those moments back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terence Bud Crawford (@tbudcrawford) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Crawford’s career flourished, and he sought methods to repay his father’s affection and support. On his father’s birthday, he gave him a new truck and shared the occasion with an emotional Instagram post: “Happy Birthday, Dad. Hope you enjoy your new truck.” Terence Sr., despite his absence for much of his son’s childhood, was a strong supporter, attending fights and expressing admiration for Crawford’s discipline and humility.

Though his mother helped forge his toughness and competitive mindset, Terence Crawford’s emotional grounding came from his father’s unrelenting pride and support, no matter how brief. Together, they laid the groundwork for him to turn his childhood struggles into a world-class boxing career, with love and discipline playing crucial roles in his journey. Now, it would be interesting to see if he beats the odds again by defeating Canelo Alvarez next!