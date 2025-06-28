Who Is Floyd Schofield’s Father? Nationality, Ethnicity and Family Background

Boxing has long served as a proving ground for fighters who rise from modest beginnings to carve their names into the sport’s history. While many leave their past behind, the streets they walked, the struggles they overcame, and the communities that shaped them remain deeply woven into their journey. Floyd Schofield Jr. is no exception to this narrative.

Now, as Floyd Schofield prepares for the biggest challenge of his career against the more experienced Tevin Farmer on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., he is ready to prove he is no fluke following the Shakur Stevenson title fight debacle in February. With just hours to go before the showdown, it’s the perfect time to take a closer look at Floyd Schofield’s roots, his background, ethnicity, nationality, and the family that helped shape him into the unbeaten lightweight prospect he is today.

Meet Floyd Schofield’s father: The man behind the boxer

Floyd Schofield Sr. is more than just a father. He’s the foundation of his son’s boxing journey and a powerful example of resilience. When he received an unexpected call informing him that his son, Floyd Schofield Jr., was in foster care, he didn’t hesitate. Determined to break the cycle of abandonment he himself experienced as a child, he stepped up and took custody of his two-year-old son. Leaving behind a fast-paced career as an A&R rep in the music industry, Schofield Sr. sought stability, but the road was far from easy. He and his son endured homelessness for three years, living in drug-ridden motels and struggling to survive. They even had to beg for a while. Yet through it all, Schofield Sr. never wavered, driven by a singular purpose to create a better life for his child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd "Kid Austin" Schofield (@kid_austin1)

Boxing soon became both a refuge and a future for the father-son duo. Schofield Sr., spending time in the gym, brought his young son along, unintentionally setting the stage for Floyd Jr.’s boxing career. By the age of eight, Floyd Jr. was already training in the ring, with his father assuming the role of coach and mentor. In an interview with FightHype’s Kevin Garcia, Schofield Sr. explained, “When me and Floyd became homeless, that’s the only tool [boxing] that I had to give him that I knew he could make money from. And that’s how we got into boxing.”

Today, Floyd Schofield Sr. proudly watches ‘Kid Austin’ rise through the boxing ranks with an undefeated record. Despite the many hardships they’ve faced, he remains by his son’s side, as his coach, his supporter, and his guiding force.

Where is Floyd Schofield from? His nationality and ethnicity

Floyd Schofield is an American professional boxer born on August 27, 2002, in Jersey City, New Jersey. While he holds U.S. nationality, Schofield has proudly embraced his Dominican heritage through his grandmother’s lineage. He has acknowledged his ethnic background in multiple interviews, shedding light on the cultural identity that plays a significant role in his life. “Yeah, my grandmother is Dominican. And that makes me Dominican,” he shared in an interview with Punsh Drunk Boxing.

His father, Floyd Schofield Sr., has also spoken openly about their mixed descent, adding more nuance to their heritage. “I’m a mixed Dominican. I’m only part Dominican. My mother was only part Dominican, but my culture is Dominican because we grew up around Dominicans,” he told Broadway Joel.

Despite embracing their roots, the father-son duo encountered resistance when expressing their desire to represent the Dominican Republic in boxing. “When we said we were going to represent the Dominican people, let me tell you, we dealt with the promoter telling us, ‘Are you crazy? They’re poor people,’” Schofield Sr. recalled, highlighting the bias they faced.

Nevertheless, Floyd Schofield Jr. now remains committed to honoring his heritage. So, as he steps into the ring in just a few hours to face the much more experienced Tevin Farmer, the question is: can Floyd Schofield not only maintain his unbeaten record but also bring pride to both his American and Dominican roots with a statement victory? What do you think?