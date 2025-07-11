Who Is Jessica Camara’s Wife/Girlfriend? Do They Have Kids Together?

In just a few hours, Jessica Camara is set to face WBC interim super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron in a highly anticipated title defense bout. The fight will be one of the featured undercards on the historic all-women’s boxing event airing live on Netflix. Held at the iconic Madison Square Garden, the event is headlined by one of Cameron’s former rivals, Katie Taylor, who will take on Amanda Serrano in their trilogy clash. On the other hand, following her previous outing, which ended in a technical decision draw against Caroline Dubois due to a cut from a head clash, the 37-year-old Jessica Camara is determined to secure a win against her seasoned British opponent.

But let’s take a break from the stats and records to focus on something more personal. Camara’s relationship with her fellow boxer and wife, Erika Hernandez! Their love story has caught the attention of fans outside the ring, with many curious about how the two fighters met, whether they’re officially married, and if they plan to start a family.

Meet Erika Hernandez, Jessica Camara’s wife

Jessica Camara found love in an unexpected place, inside the ring, when she faced Mexican boxer Erika Hernandez in a 2017 welterweight bout in Ontario, Canada. After securing a unanimous decision win against Erika Hernandez in 2017, Jessica Camara couldn’t shake the feeling that something special had sparked between them during the weigh-ins.

“That’s when I felt the connection. The sparks. I had never seen Erika in my life, but I immediately felt something strong,” she recalled. Wasting no time, Camara asked her coach to approach Hernandez for her number. Though hesitant at first, he eventually returned with the digits that would change everything.

The 37-year-old later opened up about the initial challenges they faced, particularly the language barrier. “It wasn’t easy. We ended up talking to each other via Facebook using Google Translate,” she said.

Erika didn’t speak English, and although Jessica Camara was born in Cambridge, Ontario, to Portuguese parents, she didn’t speak Spanish either. Yet, for a year, the two maintained a connection online until they arranged to meet in Cancun. Later, their love story triumphed over distance and language, culminating in a small, intimate wedding on September 11, 2019. Fast forward to now, the couple lives happily together in Montreal, Canada.

Do Jessica Camara and Erika Hernandez have kids together?

As of now, there’s no public indication that Jessica “The Cobra” Camara and her wife Erika Hernandez have children. A look through both of their Instagram profiles shows no signs of parenthood. Jessica Camara, who has 59.7K followers, mostly shares training footage and fight updates. Meanwhile, Hernandez, who fought and won against Fatima Martinez Cuevas last year, has a smaller following of 1,627 and typically posts training clips, family moments with her mother, and occasional videos featuring her and Jessica Camara working out together.

Turning to the upcoming bout, it appears Jessica Camara may have a steep challenge ahead. Why? Because the 14-4-1 Canadian boxer has suffered four defeats in her career, with two of them coming by stoppage. In her most recent fight, she was dropped in the opening round by WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois. The match ended prematurely due to a head clash that caused a cut above Camara’s left eye, resulting in a technical draw. However, had the fight continued, many believe Dubois was on her way to securing a dominant victory.

For Chantelle Cameron, who won her last bout against Patricia Berghult via unanimous decision, a convincing win could reignite talks of a trilogy with Katie Taylor, adding even more pressure to this title defense. On top of it, as Jessica Camara enters the ring with height and reach disadvantages, she is considered the heavy underdog as of now. Still, boxing is full of surprises. While the odds may not be in her favor, the question is: can Jessica Camara dig deep and flip the script when it matters most? What do you think?